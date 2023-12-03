Advertisement
This Sugar-Free Chocolatey Drink Is Basically Adult Hot Cocoa (& It's Great For Skin)
For me, hot cocoa is the epitome of childhood nostalgia. I recall frequently curling up on the couch with my steaming mug of chocolatey goodness after cold, wintry schooldays—sure, my beloved drink came from a powdered mix, but to me, it was fabulous.
I still find myself craving hot cocoa every now and then, especially when the weather turns frigid. Thankfully, I have this sugar-free, Earl grey-infused version to keep me satisfied (and my skin glowing) all winter long.
How to make a cozy Earl grey collagen hot chocolate
Like most recipes I bookmark as of late, this inspo came from TikTok. User Hailee Catalano recently created a hot chocolate that looks both elevated and comforting, infused with Earl grey tea for a sophisticated flavor and a subtle caffeine kick.
I love me an Earl grey latte, so I was eager to give this hot cocoa a try—but I eliminated the extra sugar and added chocolate collagen powder to further amp up the health benefits.
To nail the rich, chocolatey flavor, I highly suggest snagging mindbodygreen’s chocolate beauty & gut collagen+. The powder calls upon organic cocoa derived from cacao trees in South America, East Africa, and the Dominican Republic to achieve the rich chocolate flavor. These high-quality cocoa beans have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value.
Then it's sweetened with 100% pure monk fruit (meaning it's completely sugar-free). Also known as luo han guo and "Buddha fruit," this sweetener has been used as a natural antioxidant1 for centuries in Chinese medicine. It provides the perfect hit of sweetness you need for a cozy hot cocoa—without the dreaded blood sugar spike later on.
Not to mention, this powder is loaded with additional nutrients, like vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, biotin, and turmeric. Of course, it also features collagen peptides, which have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen2 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.* As a result, research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density3.*
I paired it with some extra cacao powder to make it even richer (this girl loves her chocolate), but if you prefer a subtler cocoa, you can totally use the collagen on its own. Below, find exactly what you need to create my new favorite sip:
- 2 cups milk of choice (I prefer oat milk)
- dash of vanilla extract
- pinch of salt
- 1 Earl grey tea bag
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 tablespoon cacao powder
First, pour your milk into a saucepan and add in your vanilla extract and salt. Gently stir to combine, then bring the milk to a gentle simmer. Once simmering, drop in your tea bag and let it steep for about five minutes.
Remove the tea bag once your milk has developed a light brown color (a sign the Earl grey has infused). Add your chocolate collagen powder, extra cacao powder, then whisk until well combined. Pour the mixture into a mug, and enjoy!
The takeaway
Who says hot chocolate has to be full of refined sugar? This one is completely sugar-free (yet doesn’t sacrifice sweetness) and contains an extra Earl grey flavor. My beloved childhood beverage just got a major glow up—with time, my skin will, too!*
