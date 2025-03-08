Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Senna Leaf Is The Reason Your Detox Tea Is Making You Poop Your Pants

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
March 08, 2025
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Portrait Of Young Woman Sipping Tea At Table With Natural Light
Image by Sophia Hsin / Stocksy
March 08, 2025

Detox teas touting weight loss and debloating benefits rose in popularity around 2017, but reports of undesirable GI symptoms (read: cramping, constipation, diarrhea) quickly followed. 

These terrible side effects are thanks to an ingredient called senna leaf, and despite the poop- and gut-related horror stories reported by many customers, there's still quite a few detox teas featuring senna leaf on the market today—including All Day Slimming Tea Evening Detox Tea, Flat Tummy Tea, and SkinnyMint's 28-Day Ultimate Teatox (do you see a trend with these product names?). 

What is senna leaf?

Senna leaf is an herbal ingredient derived from the plant Senna alexandrina. Senna contains compounds called sennosides that irritate intestinal lining, providing a laxative effect that can help relieve constipation. 

In other words, detox teas aren't actually solving your detox and digestive issues to help you lose weight; they're clearing your colon.

Why you shouldn't consume senna daily

As a natural laxative, senna has been found to help improve frequency of bowel movements1 and overall quality of life in constipation patients. However, its long-term use isn't as beneficial to natural detoxification pathways as these detox tea companies would like you to believe. 

Case in point: Although the FDA has approved senna as an over-the-counter drug to treat constipation, use for a period longer than one or two weeks isn't recommended. The NIH also warns that even just three to five months of consistent use can injure the liver2 (i.e., the body's primary detoxification organ).

Unfortunately, detox teas have also hidden their dosages in "proprietary blends." Translation? Detox tea companies aren't transparent about how much senna leaf each serving of their product contains (or any of their other ingredients, for that matter). 

Senna side effects

Over time, drinking detox teas with senna leaf can cause:

  • Electrolyte imbalance
  • Stomach cramps
  • Diarrhea
  • Fluid Loss
  • Abdominal pain
  • Fatigue
  • Cardiovascular health issues
  • Dependence in order to have a normal bowel movement
  • Rectal bleeding

As if that scary list of side effects wasn't enough to turn you away from detox teas for good, senna can also interfere with the estrogen in some contraceptives and hormone replacement therapy, making them less effective (yikes!).

What to take instead

If you want to truly support your body's detoxification system, a targeted supplement (like those recommended in mindbodygreen's guide to choosing a liver detox supplement) can provide a daily dose of antioxidants that your detox pathways need to function optimally. 

Additionally, there's a list of healthy and detoxifying habits that you can incorporate into your daily routine, including:

The takeaway

Senna leaf is a helpful herbal tool—if you're struggling with constipation. If your true goal is to optimize your body's natural detox pathways, ditch the detox tea and try taking an antioxidant-rich supplement instead. 

To fully support your elimination organs and their innate detox methods in a natural, safe, and effective way, you can also step up your lifestyle habits with great sleep, movement, nutrition, and hydration.

More On This Topic

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity
Integrative Health

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity

Ava Durgin

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research

Francesca Bond

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity
Integrative Health

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity

Ava Durgin

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research

Francesca Bond

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity
Integrative Health

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity

Ava Durgin

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research

Francesca Bond

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

mindbodygreen

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity
Integrative Health

Want To Slow Aging? Eating Less Of This Food May Unlock Longevity

Ava Durgin

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Brain Act Years Younger, According To Research

Francesca Bond

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Taking This Common Sleep Aid Could Be Harming Your Gut, Study Finds

mindbodygreen

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.