While we're plenty familiar with the health benefits of the fruit itself, studies have found that the seeds have their own hit list of health benefits. According to a 2016 study published in Functional Properties of Traditional Foods1 , date seeds have antioxidant properties2 : Research indicates that they offer "significant" amounts of oleic acid, dietary fiber, and polyphenols. While the brewed drink might not maintain that dietary fiber (since you're brewing through a fine filter), the antioxidants will probably make it into the final cup, just like they do in true coffee.