Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

The Easy-To-Make, Caffeine-Free "Coffee" You Can Roast & Brew At Home

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
December 22, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
White table with cup of coffee in a grey mug on a mustard-colored coaster
Image by tolgart / Istock
December 22, 2024

Even the most dedicated coffee connoisseurs probably aren't hand-roasting their coffee beans, but what if we told you there's a great decaf coffee substitute you can roast yourself, and you've probably been tossing it in the compost this whole time?

According to Carleigh Bodrug, the recipe developer behind @plantyou on Instagram, date seeds are the perfect DIY coffee substitute. "Date seed coffee has a more subtle flavor, but it's really delicious and gives you a great excuse to keep those date seeds around," she explains.

How to make date seed coffee

Bodrug shared how to make the beverage, and it's shockingly simple. Just keep those date seeds you normally toss after making a smoothie or some power balls and repurpose them into a delicious cozy drink:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment.
  2. Remove the seeds from your dates and clean them thoroughly—she mentions she uses medjool dates.
  3. Roast on a parchment-lined baking sheet for around 40 minutes.
  4. After removing from the oven, use a coffee grinder or food processor to create date coffee grinds.
  5. Prepare how you would regular coffee.

Still want a bit of buzz? "You can mix it with your morning coffee, as well, to provide a lower-caffeine alternative," Bodrug mentions.

The benefits of actually using the date seeds — beyond just cutting waste

If you're fond of extolling the polyphenol benefits of your morning joe (like how it's a good source of antioxidant polyphenols, caffeine, and trigonelline—all of which support cognitive functioning), maybe you're thinking you'd rather just stick to decaf coffee beans. But in truth, date seeds have some similar benefits to coffee beans.

While we're plenty familiar with the health benefits of the fruit itself, studies have found that the seeds have their own hit list of health benefits. According to a 2016 study published in Functional Properties of Traditional Foods1, date seeds have antioxidant properties2: Research indicates that they offer "significant" amounts of oleic acid, dietary fiber, and polyphenols. While the brewed drink might not maintain that dietary fiber (since you're brewing through a fine filter), the antioxidants will probably make it into the final cup, just like they do in true coffee.

Other coffee alternatives

Not so sure about date seed coffee, but want to curtail your coffee intake? There are plenty of other options—and they're not all herbal tea. You can try making your own herbal coffee (like this one), and if you're not so sure about the DIY part of the equation, you can find tons of great coffee alternatives on the market.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake
Recipes

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake

Jamie Schneider

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet
Functional Food

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet

Nikhita Mahtani

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot
Recipes

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot

Eliza Sullivan

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake
Recipes

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake

Jamie Schneider

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet
Functional Food

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet

Nikhita Mahtani

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot
Recipes

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot

Eliza Sullivan

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake
Recipes

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake

Jamie Schneider

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet
Functional Food

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet

Nikhita Mahtani

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot
Recipes

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot

Eliza Sullivan

12 Superfoods That Support Memory, From A Neurodegenerative Disease Specialist
Functional Food

12 Superfoods That Support Memory, From A Neurodegenerative Disease Specialist

Abby Moore

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist
Functional Food

This One Trick Makes Sweet Potatoes Instantly Healthier, Says A Cardiologist

Olivia Giacomo

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake
Recipes

Nightly Sweet Tooth? Try This Healthy, Zero-Added-Sugar Chocolate Shake

Jamie Schneider

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet
Functional Food

Tired? Try Eliminating These Common Food Culprits From Your Diet

Nikhita Mahtani

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot
Recipes

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot

Eliza Sullivan

12 Superfoods That Support Memory, From A Neurodegenerative Disease Specialist
Functional Food

12 Superfoods That Support Memory, From A Neurodegenerative Disease Specialist

Abby Moore

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Soul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & MoreHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.