"Guayusa has long been consumed by Amazonian Indigenous tribes and historically used for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties," says registered dietitian at Kemtai, Melissa Nieves, R.D. It's hugely popular in Ecuador, where it is commonly steeped in water to create a beverage meant to improve mood and alertness—similar to our use of coffee stateside. One tribe in Ecuador even nicknamed the caffeinated drink "Night Watchman" because they believed it helped to keep workers awake through night shifts.