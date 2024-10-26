Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This Rose Chai Recipe Will Bust Nerves With Every Sip

Kami McBride
Author:
Kami McBride
October 26, 2024
Kami McBride
Herbalist
By Kami McBride
Herbalist
Kami McBride is a well-known author and educator whose bestselling book, "The Herbal Kitchen," has helped thousands of people learn how to use common kitchen herbs and spices in delightfully simple, new, and delicious ways. She developed and taught the herbal curriculum for the Complementary Medicine Department at the University of California School of Nursing, and she founded the Living Awareness Institute in 1994 where she offers online herbalism courses to students of all skill levels.
Tea Kettle Boiling on a Kitchen Stove
Image by iStock
October 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As much as we might love the festivities and enchantment of a new year, it's wise to have a relaxing ritual or two at the ready for those moments when it all becomes a little much.

Luckily, we have plants on our side. Infused with calming and grounding herbs, this time-tested ashwagandha rose evening chai is a drink to sip to stay centered through winter and beyond.

Ashwagandha Rose Evening Chai recipe

This recipe was inspired by the Chai Honey recipe in my book, The Herbal Kitchen. If you're inclined to share it with friends and family, this chai is delicious enough to double as a dessert at gatherings. I triple or quadruple this recipe to serve a crowd, but you could easily make more for a larger group.

Ingredients:

Serves 2

  • 3 tablespoons ashwagandha powder
  • 1 tablespoon powdered cardamom
  • 1 tablespoon powdered red or pink rose petals
  • ½ teaspoon powdered cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon powdered nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon powdered licorice root
  • 2 cups water or milk (you can use all water, all milk, or alt milk, or mix them to taste)
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon ghee or coconut oil

Method:

  1. Mix powdered herbs and spices.
  2. Place the spice mixture and your chosen liquid in a pot.
  3. Bring liquid and spices to a boil in a pot with the lid on.
  4. Turn the stove to low and simmer on the lowest heat for 10 minutes.
  5. Strain spices from the liquid.
  6. Add honey and ghee or coconut oil and stir well.

The health benefits of this herbal sip

This caffeine-free herbal chai is decadent and brimming with potent herbs that nourish, warm, and calm our overly stressed bodies.

Ashwagandha has long-standing use in Ayurvedic medicine as a tonic and adaptogen, helping increase the body's resilience to stress. Although more contemporary research is needed to confirm those traditional uses, a 2020 review of clinical and preclinical studies found evidence that ashwagandha is effective for moderating the effects1 of stress and anxiousness and improving sleep—hence why the adaptogen can be found in many stress-reducing blends and herbal supplements.

Cardamom, a carminative2 with a distinctive flavor, increases oxygen and blood flow to the digestive tract3 and helps the body glean more nutrients from the food we eat. Carminatives are especially needed and appreciated after holiday festivities!

Rose petals impart a calming effect that helps us respond rather than react. They're uplifting and restorative. Research on rose's volatile oils has suggested that the flower's scent promotes relaxation and decreases anxiety4, although more research is needed to confirm those initial findings.

Licorice root is a sweet-tasting herb that may support adrenal function5 and has shown promise in helping to restore the body6 in times of fatigue. As a bonus, licorice's demulcent properties can help soothe winter's sore throats.

Nutmeg also brings a calming effect to the chai, especially steeped in milk—a traditional herbal recipe for insomnia. Nutmeg promotes relaxation by having a calming effect on the nervous system7. For best results, buy nutmeg in whole-seed form and grate it fresh for the chai. You need such a small amount that it won't take long and will significantly elevate the final result. 

The takeaway

Whether you're looking for an enticing drink to share at a wintry gathering or a way to ground back into your body and senses when the holidays are through, this chai recipe will bring serenity with each flavorful and satisfying sip.

