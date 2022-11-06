This Underrated Fruit Is Packed With Vitamin C (And A+ For Immune Health)

Rose hips are one of the highest plant sources of vitamin C. Rose hips from the “dog rose” species (Rosa canina) were made into a syrup to prevent scurvy during World War II, and appeared in medical and scholarly texts in Tibet, Persia, and Mediterranean cultures for centuries before that.

Based on a nutritional profile2 of the fruit from the​​U.S. Department of Agriculture, a teaspoon of rose hips has more than 11 milligrams of vitamin C, and two heaping tablespoons will get you to the recommended dietary allowance for women: 75 mg.

Research suggests that the variety3 of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals in whole-food vitamin C sources are important for balanced absorption and integration in the body. In addition to vitamin C, rose hips contain vitamins A, B-3 (niacin), and E, and minerals including copper, magnesium, and zinc.

Finally, the flavonoids in rose hips have anti-inflammatory properties that support a healthy gut microbiome4 and help protect the gastrointestinal tract from irritation caused by everyday encounters with synthetic chemicals.