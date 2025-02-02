Skip to Content
Functional Food

Agave Syrup vs. Honey: How Are They Made & Which Is Healthier?

Abby Moore
February 02, 2025
Agave
February 02, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

At a time when many people are opting for more natural sweeteners, it can be hard to tell which are healthy and which are just masquerading as a better-for-you option.

This can be especially confusing when it comes to the seemingly similar choices, like agave and honey. Is one healthier than the other, or is it personal preference? 

Registered dietitians have some thoughts about the similarities and differences between agave and honey. 

Is agave healthy?

"Agave syrup requires processing before you can consume," registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, tells mbg. To make it, fluid is extracted from the blue agave plant, filtered, heated, and reduced to a syrup consistency, she explains. 

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), 1 teaspoon of agave syrup1 or nectar contains 21.4 calories, 5.27 grams of carbohydrates, and 4.69 grams of sugar. 

"The amount of sugar is indicative of the glycemic index (GI)," Davar explains. GI measures how much a carbohydrate-rich food will raise blood sugar levels. This is especially important for people with diabetes, she says, since foods with a high GI can trigger a spike in blood sugar. 

Compared to honey, agave syrup has a lower GI, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's healthier.  

"The bigger picture allows us to take into account the fact that agave syrup is a highly processed food, whereas honey is raw and naturally occurring in nature," Davar says. 

Is honey healthy?

Honey is naturally made in nature by bees and harvested from the honeycomb. It is best consumed raw, unless a person is immunocompromised, Davar says, in which case, they should not consume raw products and can get pasteurized honey instead.

According to the USDA, 1 teaspoon of honey2 contains 21.3 calories, 5.77 grams of carbohydrates, and 5.75 grams of sugar. 

"Honey has been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments ranging from the common cold to burns," registered dietitian Titilayo Ayanwola, MPH, R.D., L.D., tells mbg. Its antioxidant properties can support a healthy immune system, and different varieties of honey have proven antibacterial properties3

The best ways to use agave and honey

Both agave and honey are versatile and, depending on flavor preference, can be a substitute for white table sugar to sweeten tea, yogurt, oatmeal, or baked goods

"My general recommendation is to combine it with some protein, fat, or a high fiber food for slower glucose absorption," Davar says. This can better manage blood sugar and prevent rapid spikes, she explains. "And again, individuals with carbohydrate metabolism imbalances, including diabetes, should monitor their blood sugar closely when consuming honey."  

So, which is healthier: agave or honey? 

Anyone following a vegan or plant-based diet should opt for agave, but overall, honey is the healthier option. Though it has a higher glycemic index and sugar content than agave, honey is less processed and has more health benefits. 

That said, both are still a form of added sugar, culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, L.D., says. "And my recommendation is to reduce total added sugars, so swapping one for another doesn't necessarily move the needle in terms of healthfulness."

Water vs. Tea: Which One's Better To Drink When You're Constipated?
Functional Food

Water vs. Tea: Which One's Better To Drink When You're Constipated?

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

Should You Go Pescatarian? Benefits Of The Diet (+ A 2-Day Meal Plan)
Functional Food

Should You Go Pescatarian? Benefits Of The Diet (+ A 2-Day Meal Plan)

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

This Is How Experts Store Spinach So It Doesn't Spoil So Quickly
Food Trends

This Is How Experts Store Spinach So It Doesn't Spoil So Quickly

Abby Moore

3 Seamless Swaps For Coconut Oil + Exactly Where They Work Best
Functional Food

3 Seamless Swaps For Coconut Oil + Exactly Where They Work Best

Abby Moore

New To The Vegan Diet? Here's A Grocery List (& Inspo For Plant-Based Meals)
Functional Food

New To The Vegan Diet? Here's A Grocery List (& Inspo For Plant-Based Meals)

Sarah Regan

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan

