Functional Food

Make This Easy Ginger Tea Recipe At The First Sign Of A Cold

Kami McBride
Kami McBride
September 18, 2024
Kami McBride is a well-known author and educator whose bestselling book, "The Herbal Kitchen," has helped thousands of people learn how to use common kitchen herbs and spices in delightfully simple, new, and delicious ways. She developed and taught the herbal curriculum for the Complementary Medicine Department at the University of California School of Nursing, and she founded the Living Awareness Institute in 1994 where she offers online herbalism courses to students of all skill levels.
September 18, 2024

There's nothing quite as comforting as a steaming cup of tea, especially when the sniffles and sneezes come knocking.

In times of seasonal discomfort or at the first hint of a cold, look no further than ginger tea to provide warmth, relief, and immune support.

Why you should make your own tea vs. buying bagged

While the convenience of grabbing a bag of ginger tea off the supermarket shelf is appealing, there's more to the story than meets the eye.

Many commercially available bagged teas come with a hidden cost: microplastics1. These tiny particles not only pose a threat to the environment by polluting our water but can also find their way into your body2.

Beyond the environmental and health concerns, the taste and aroma of bagged ginger teas are often a far cry from the rich, vibrant flavors that you'll experience when using high-quality fresh or dried herbs.

The herbs tucked away in those bags are typically processed and packaged in a way that compromises their potency, resulting in a bland tea.

On the other hand, my homemade ginger tea recipe encourages you to embrace the true essence of each ingredient, offering a delightful combination of flavors that not only pleases your palate but also elevates the therapeutic benefits of the tea.

A ginger tea recipe to sip all winter

Ingredients:

  • 1 to 2 inches of fresh ginger, peeled and sliced
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (adjust to taste)
  • 1 tablespoon honey (adjust to taste)

Method:

  1. Add fresh ginger to a small saucepan with 2 cups water.
  2. Bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce heat.
  3. Infuse 20-30 minutes.
  4. Remove the saucepan from heat and strain out the ginger pieces, leaving only the ginger-infused water.
  5. Stir in fresh lemon juice and honey, adjusting to taste.
  6. Mix well until the honey is fully dissolved.
  7. Pour the ginger tea into your favorite mug and enjoy!

Have a juicer? Try this instead!

Crafting hot tea using fresh ginger juice enhances the flavor, offering a more vibrant and robust experience compared to the decocted version. The instructions are easy: First, run the ginger through your juicer to get fresh juice. Then, simply add the fresh ginger juice to hot water and combine with lemon juice and honey to taste.The amount of ginger juice you add to 2 cups of water depends on your personal preferences. As a starting point, you can try using approximately 1 to 2 tablespoons of fresh ginger juice for 2 cups of water. However, feel free to adjust this amount based on how strong or mild you want the ginger flavor in your tea. Start with a smaller amount and gradually add more if needed, tasting as you go until you achieve the desired level of spiciness and flavor.

Ingredient spotlight

In spite of its short ingredient list, my ginger tea is a nutritional powerhouse. Each sip delivers a concentrated dose of nutrients and benefits, making this simple beverage very potent.

The takeaway

Crafted with the revitalizing powers of fresh ginger, a touch of zesty lemon, and the sweetness of honey, this brew not only promises a delicious way to support your immune system but also acts as a powerful ally against nausea.

The next time you feel a cold coming on or just want to show your body some love, indulge in the therapeutic warmth of this homemade ginger tea. Every sip will be a step toward feeling better.

