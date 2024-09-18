Have a juicer? Try this instead!

Crafting hot tea using fresh ginger juice enhances the flavor, offering a more vibrant and robust experience compared to the decocted version. The instructions are easy: First, run the ginger through your juicer to get fresh juice. Then, simply add the fresh ginger juice to hot water and combine with lemon juice and honey to taste.The amount of ginger juice you add to 2 cups of water depends on your personal preferences. As a starting point, you can try using approximately 1 to 2 tablespoons of fresh ginger juice for 2 cups of water. However, feel free to adjust this amount based on how strong or mild you want the ginger flavor in your tea. Start with a smaller amount and gradually add more if needed, tasting as you go until you achieve the desired level of spiciness and flavor.