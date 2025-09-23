Here's Your Biggest Turnoff In Relationships, According To Your Zodiac Sign
We all have our turn-ons in relationships, but we certainly all have our turnoffs too. If someone inexplicably gives you the "ick," you may have never considered your zodiac sign's preferences might be to blame.
After all, each zodiac sign has its likes and dislikes, so each sign also has specific turnoffs (which you'll definitely want to avoid if you're trying to woo them).
Here's each zodiac sign's biggest turnoff in relationships—don't forget to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
As the fiery and boisterous ram of the zodiac, Aries' biggest turnoff is laziness. They pride themselves on their endless energy and enthusiasm, so when someone can't match that vibe, Arieses turn their nose up. You'll never catch them loafing around or lacking motivation, so they don't have much sympathy for those who do.
Taurus
Taurus is a grounded and practical earth sign, known for being the most value-driven of all the signs. They take their morals seriously, so their biggest turnoff is misaligned values. As soon as they get the inkling that you two don't agree on what they deem important, they've probably already written you off (at least for long-term potential).
Gemini
As easily the most social and loquacious zodiac sign, Gemini places high importance on quick wit, intelligence, humor—basically, all the ingredients for good conversation. That said, their biggest turnoff is bad conversationalists, whether you're not asking enough questions or the conversation runs dry, they'll lose interest pretty quickly.
Cancer
Cancer is known for being a sensitive and nurturing water sign, so if there's anything that turns them off, it's low emotional intelligence. For a Cancer to open up to you, they need to feel emotionally safe, like you understand them—and if they're not sensing that high EQ, don't bother wasting your breath.
Leo
When it comes to wooing a Leo, confidence goes a long way. After all, these folks are known as the proudest, most regal folks of the zodiac. As such, insecurity and a lack of confidence are a huge turnoff for them. They want to be with someone who matches their own strong ego, not someone who doesn't believe in themselves.
Virgo
Virgo is easily the most detail-oriented sign, putting a high degree of consideration and care into everything they do. Knowing this, it only makes sense that their biggest turnoff is carelessness. For Virgo, the devil is in the details, and they'll be immediately turned off by someone who doesn't understand (or value) this about them.
Libra
Being ruled by the planet of beauty, Libra places high importance on looking good and taking care of themselves. Naturally, then, their biggest turnoff is not taking care of yourself. It's not necessarily about having a lethal face card or a rocking bod', but looking like you haven't showered, had a haircut in months, or put any thought into your outfit definitely won't do for them.
Scorpio
No one does emotional depth and intrigue quite like Scorpio. These folks tend to be all or nothing with their emotions, so their biggest turnoff is shallow behavior. Whether that's avoiding deep topics or opting for toxic positivity, most Scorpios won't want anything to do with superficial people who can't meet them down in the depths.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius is known for being the most adventurous and free-spirited sign. They revel in the unknown and strive to keep things interesting, so their biggest turnoff, simply put, is being "basic" or otherwise unoriginal. Sag looks for dynamic characters to surround themselves with, not NPCs, for lack of a better term.
Capricorn
As the hardest-working and most driven sign of them all, it should come as no surprise that Capricorn's biggest turnoff is being directionless. This sign is always striving toward their goals—to the point that it's the only thing that matters to them. If you don't show that same drive and ambition, they'll rule you out romantically.
Aquarius
Aquarian folks pride themselves on their individuality, uniqueness, and downright hipster quality. To them, staying true to themselves is paramount, so they get extremely turned off by clinginess. They're known for being emotionally aloof too, so the truth is, big displays of affection—especially when they seem codependent—makes them genuinely uncomfortable.
Pisces
As the most dreamy and ethereal sign of them all, Pisces tends to live in their own world—and appreciate people who entertain that whimsy. As such, they tend to be turned off by spiritual naysayers who "yuck their yum," so to speak. A Pisces will tolerate a lot of B.S., thanks to their lack of boundaries, but if you can't daydream with them, they'll find you miserable to be around.
The takeaway
It goes without saying that you can't guarantee someone's biggest turnoff based on their zodiac sign, but you might be surprised how certain signs are put off by particular things. So, the next time you're crushing on someone, make sure you know their sign's biggest ick.