The Worst Colors To Paint Your Bedroom If You Want To Sleep Soundly

Have you ever noticed certain colors make you feel more energized or amped up? This holds true in our bedrooms as well, and those are exactly the colors you want to avoid. As feng shui expert Anjie Cho tells mbg, bright colors are a big feng shui no-no for bedroom walls.

Specifically, she adds, you'll want to avoid bright, fiery reds and oranges, vibrant greens, neon or bright blues, and neon or bright yellows. "They are too activating—primary color hues are too intense for [sleeping]," she explains.