8 Ways To Manage Red, Inflamed Skin — Skin Care To Supplements

We know that making dietary eliminations is extremely difficult—so much so that it helps when you can shift your focus to what you are incorporating into your diet rather than on what it now lacks. "I overall encourage a whole foods, plant-heavy diet," Turegano instructs. She supports eating multiple servings of vegetables and fruits with every meal. Turegano adds that there is strong evidence to suggest that the Mediterranean diet can help with that, as the diet prioritizes plant-based eating, with daily consumption of veggies, fruits, whole grains, and healthy fats.

"I also encourage a diet rich in prebiotic and probiotic foods, and healthy fats," she says. Prebiotics are essentially the food for probiotics, the "healthy" bacteria that makes up a balanced skin and gut microbiome. Think garlic, onions, chickpeas, fermented foods like kimchi, as well as various veggies, fruits, and legumes. As for healthy fats, you can turn to salmon, coconut oil, avocados, extra-virgin olive oil, and more.