As soon as you give this pose a try, you'll probably notice it fires up the core pretty quickly—especially the obliques. This core strengthening can help with overall stability, balance, and posture.

On top of that, triangle is great for the spine, helping to lengthen it out, and also targets the hips and shoulders, offering both a nice stretch and increased mobility.

And lastly, triangle may help promote digestion, as it gently stimulates all those digestive organs.

The bottom line is, this pose manages to stretch nearly anything you could want to stretch, as well as encourages a strong core, which comes with so many other benefits. Whether you do it in your next Vinyasa class or at-home practice, it's a pose you'll want to remember.