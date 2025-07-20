Vitamin D is truly a workhorse nutrient, as it's essential for nearly every single bodily system4 and function—including promoting hair health: "We know that vitamin D is very important for the hair follicle and therefore hair growth,"* board-certified dermatologist and hair care expert Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D., says on an episode of Clean Beauty School. "In fact, vitamin D is one of the fat-soluble vitamins needed for maintaining and creating functioning hair follicles."* Specifically, vitamin D3 (the superior form of D) interacts with hair follicles and has a direct impact on the hair growth phase.*