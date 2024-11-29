Nutrition: If rest is the first step in getting the most out of your weight training sessions, nutrition is the second. In fact, sufficient protein intake and resistance training are the two main components of muscle growth4 . After a workout, your body goes into a process called muscle protein synthesis (MPS), in which protein is used to repair damaged muscle fibers and increase muscle strength and mass. This is why it's important to consume a sufficient amount of protein during the day to provide the necessary building blocks for muscle repair. Proteins from both animals and plants, along with plenty of macronutrients and micronutrients, form the basis of a balanced diet.