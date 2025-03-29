In terms of how often you should train a large body part like your legs or glutes, the short answer is two to five days per week. A study on young, trained men showed that the optimal number of sets for muscle building2 was 12 to 20 sets a week. According to research, women adapt similarly to resistance training3 for building muscle, so the same range of sets should be performed. If you're regularly going to the gym and completing five sets of five different exercises per leg day, then you might only need about one high-intensity leg session a week to fully reap the benefits.