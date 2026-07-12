Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For July's New Moon In Cancer
It's officially summer and Cancer season, and this month's new moon is going to have us all tapping into our feelings. With Mercury retrograde also in Cancer, in fact, this might be a more reflective and nostalgic new moon than usual.
The new moon will be exact on Tuesday, July 14, at 5:43 a.m. EDT, but it will continue to impact us throughout this lunar cycle—as well as throughout the larger lunar cycle that leads up to the Cancer full moon during Capricorn season six months from now.
Of course, depending on where this moon lands in your chart, we all have something a little different to expect. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun sign and rising sign.
Aries
With the new moon making its way through your fourth house of home and family, Aries, it's time to focus on your roots. You tend to keep things fired-up and active, but right now, you might be feeling like more of a homebody than usual, especially with Mercury retrograde in cozy Cancer as well.
This is a great time to revamp your home, whether redecorating or even looking for new digs altogether. Not only that, but the fourth house deals with family and emotional safety. You could have the chance to plant healing seeds during this moon, as well as connect to your nearest and dearest.
Taurus
Be careful what you say this week, Taurus, as the new moon activates your third house of communication, information, and local networks. And with the sun, moon, and Mercury retrograde in sensitive (and sometimes moody) Cancer, you might find your typical communication style is more emotional than usual.
That being said, don't be afraid to say whatever you've been itching to say—just be mindful of how you say it. This could be a great time for healing and heart-centered conversations, but beyond that, it's just plain social energy to begin with—so get out there and commune with your people!
Gemini
Money on your mind, Gemini? This new moon in Cancer stirs up energy in your second house of finances and material security. And with Mercury retrograde landing in your second house as well, you should prepare for some financial shakeups or budget issues. Of course, if you play your cards right, you could also have some potential financial blessings coming in.
In any case, this is an excellent moment for you to check in with your budget, whether you're looking to increase your savings, make an investment, or even push for a raise at work. With the second house also ruling self-worth, you're being encouraged to validate yourself and remember what you deserve—including financially.
Cancer
It's your birthday season, Cancer, and this new moon is going to be in your sign—along with the sun and Mercury retrograde. So if you're feeling like it's all about you right now, you'd be correct. But if you're also feeling especially reflective, you can thank Mercury retrograde in your first house of self-image for that.
You're being encouraged to take a good, honest look at yourself right now. It's possible old baggage is coming up for you to move through, but that way you'll be able to move forward with deeper self-understanding. The first house is all about how you show up in the world, so this moon invites you to make sure your actions are aligned with your highest self.
Leo
We're coming up on your birthday season, Leo, but first, all this Cancer energy is activating your 12th house of endings, closure, and the unconscious. The new moon, along with the sun and Mercury retrograde, are amping up sensitivity in your life related to healing, memories, dreams, and even your spiritual life.
You might notice your dreams are especially symbolic or vivid, for instance, so be sure to pay attention to what they might be telling you. It's also not unlikely that some of your shadow qualities come out with this influence, and you're being asked not to turn away but to hold these parts of yourself with compassion.
Virgo
Time to put your networking hat on, Virgo, because this Cancer new moon is making its way through your 11th house of community and larger networks (along with the sun and Mercury retrograde). As such, you might just be extra popular right now, so you'll definitely want to accept those invites and put yourself out there.
You never know where a new connection might lead, and with Mercury retrograde giving this new moon a slightly different flavor, it's possible someone from the past could reappear too, or you might revisit a group or organization you were previously involved with. In any case, remember that the 11th house deals with humanitarianism, so try to channel this energy into a cause you care about.
Libra
How are things going at work, Libra? You're poised to make some career moves this new moon—and all throughout Cancer season—as the moon, sun, and Mercury retrograde activate your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career. Of course, the retrograde is somewhat of a caveat; Right now you want to think through next steps before necessarily acting on them.
If you've been gunning for a raise or promotion, or even wanting to switch jobs altogether, now is the time to start inching towards that vision without doing anything rash or signing any contracts. Get clear on what you want your public life to look like going forward, and when Mercury goes direct at the end of this month, then you can start taking action.
Scorpio
With the Cancer new moon revving up your ninth house of global adventure, growth, and expansion, Scorpio, you might be itching to spread your wings. Of course, this could look like taking a literal trip (or starting to plan one), but the ninth house can also speak to expanding your own mind.
Considering Mercury retrograde could mess with travel plans and technology, figurative exploration might be more advantageous right now. You might feel more open to different perspectives, worldviews, and philosophies under this moon, for instance. Bonus points if your newfound perspective helps you empathize with others, which is what Cancer is all about.
Sagittarius
As the sensitive Cancer moon makes its way through your eighth house of intimacy, transformation, and shared resources, Sagittarius, you're being asked to connect on a deeper level in your most intimate relationships. Let yourself get vulnerable, even if it feels difficult—because that's how you experience true intimacy.
With the sun and Mercury retrograde backing up this new moon, you could have important, healing conversations right now with your loved ones, and potentially even someone from the past. Cancer is a sign of emotional security and compassion, so that's what you want to lean into under this new moon.
Capricorn
Cancer is your opposite sign, Capricorn, which means this new moon is activating your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitment. With the sun and Mercury retrograde along for the ride, deepening or expanding a close relationship might be on your mind right now.
Of course, there's also the chance you run into an ex or reconnect with someone from your past, so watch out for that. If you're coupled up, you might notice aspects of a relationship that aren't working anymore, and you adjust accordingly. The seventh house can speak to business relationships, as well, so don't forget to take a closer look at those too.
Aquarius
Could you use some self care, Aquarius? As the Cancer new moon brings some much needed energy to your sixth house of habits, routine, and health, you're being asked to focus on yourself right now. Not to mention, Mercury is spinning retrograde in your sixth house as well, further encouraging you to slow down.
What is and isn't working in your daily routine? Does your diet need a bit of a refresh? Or perhaps you want to get back into a hobby or habit that you put on the backburner? Whatever the case may be, focus on the things that actually make you feel good in your day-to-day and do them.
Pisces
When was the last time you let your passion lead you, Pisces? With the new moon in fellow water sign, Cancer, you're getting a lunar lift in your fifth house of romance, creativity, and self-expression. Whether you're feeling especially flirty, creative, or expressive, now's not the time to hold it in.
There's potential to meet a cute new summer fling right now, as the fifth house rules romance—but it also rules celebration. So if nothing else, let yourself have fun, express yourself freely, and channel your energy into creative outlets. Just remember Mercury is retrograde until July 23, so watch out for exes coming out of the woodwork!
The takeaway
As summer gets underway, this Cancer new moon is putting us all in our feelings. Amidst the busy bustle of the summer season, the Cancer new moon paired with Mercury retrograde in Cancer reminds us to slow down, soak it up, and connect with our loved ones. The seeds you plant now might just stick around, so be sure to remain intentional.