Advertisement
These Are The Best Drinks To Sip On To Reduce Inflammation
It's no surprise that inflammation can damage our health. But with so many triggers in our daily lives, we have many opportunities to protect ourselves from unnecessary inflammation.
In my telehealth functional medicine clinic, I've seen that one of the best ways to do this is through our diets. Instead of going through an entire diet overhaul (although sometimes this is necessary), I like to incorporate anti-inflammatory superfoods into my routine as much as possible.
Here, the best anti inflammatory drinks. Each one is delicious and contains loads of benefits, including helping your body fight inflammation.
Earl Grey tea
Rarely do I ever start my day without a cup of Earl Grey tea, especially when I am intermittent fasting. Earl Grey tea is a type of black tea with bergamot oil that has been shown to increase autophagy1—your body's cellular recycling process—as well as soothe inflammation2. This is likely due to black tea's high content of theaflavin, a powerful antioxidant that has the ability to down-regulate pro-inflammatory cytokines3.
Benefits of Earl Grey tea
- May improve blood pressure
- Contains antioxidant properties
- May be associated with a reduced risk of heart disease
Golden milk
By now, you are probably familiar with turmeric's next-level inflammation-fighting capabilities.
Due to its high curcumin content, turmeric has been shown to improve a variety of inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus4, pneumonia5, dementia6, and other autoimmune diseases7.
While I can get high doses of curcumin in supplement form, I like to incorporate turmeric throughout my day as much as possible.
During the cold winter months, I love mixing up a warm cup of turmeric, black pepper (which increases curcumin's bioavailability), ginger (another anti-inflammatory), and coconut milk (healthy fats help fight inflammation as well) with a little raw honey as a sweet way to end my day.
Benefits of turmeric
- Helps increase antioxidant capacity and combat oxidative stress
- Promotes joint strength, function, and mobility by reducing pro-inflammatory biomarkers
- Contains cardioprotective properties
Green tea
The Beyoncé of tea, green tea is one of the most popular brews for good reason. It's harvested later than white or black tea, leading to high levels of catechins—specifically epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG).
Preclinical studies8 have shown that EGCG has the ability to decrease inflammation by boosting the anti-inflammatory Nrf2 pathway while also down-regulating the pro-inflammatory Nf-kB pathway.
Similarly, another test found that matcha powders had higher concentrations of EGCG (50 to 55 mg of EGCG per gram of tea) compared to brewed teas (20 to 40 mg of EGCG per gram of tea).
Benefits of green tea
- Can help lower cholesterol
- Contain cancer-fighting properties
- May boost metabolism and help burn fat
Galangal broth
Often used as a plant-based alternative to bone broth, galangal broth is made with the galangal root—part of the same rhizome family as ginger.
A study on mice demonstrated that galangal—which has a strong, sharp flavor—may calm inflammation throughout the body by down-regulating10 pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-6 and the inflammatory pathway NF-kb. This action is due to its phytonutrient content11.
So while it may not have collagen or some of the other gut-healing nutrients in bone broth, galangal broth still packs a punch when it comes to fighting inflammation and is great for vegans and non-vegans alike.
Benefits of galangal
- Contains antioxidant compounds that help combat oxidative stress
- May alleviate digestive issues
- May have neuroprotective properties
Pomegranate juice
Pomegranates have high levels of anti-inflammatory antioxidants, including the powerful ellagitannin12 compound.
Antioxidants work to inhibit oxidation from outside triggers like toxins, poor diet, and stress, which can damage our cells and lead to increased inflammation.
Ellagitannin antioxidants are so powerful, in fact, they have been shown to help improve brain fog and cognitive function by reducing inflammation in the brain13. Plus, you can get pomegranate juice at almost any grocery store, so it's easy to grab on your next shopping trip.
Benefits of pomegranate
- Rich in powerful antioxidants that can help protect the skin from UV damage and signs of aging
- Contains fiber, which supports healthy digestion
- May help lower blood pressure
Chlorella water
Sea vegetables and algae like chlorella have been consumed for centuries across many cultures. The ancient gift from the sea is high in antioxidants that can be beneficial for fighting inflammation, particularly to combat asthma and other respiratory conditions14.
You can find chlorella in liquid form to add to your water. Pro tip: Drinking it before sweating may increase its detoxification abilities and, in turn, will help lower inflammation levels.
Benefits of chlorella
- Packed with essential nutrients like B vitamins and vitamin C, minerals, and amino acids
- Supports detoxification in the body
- Contains skin-supporting properties
Coffee
Coffee is loaded with tons of anti-inflammatory antioxidants16, so feel free to pour yourself a cup if you are not sensitive to caffeine.
Benefits of black coffee
- Significant source of antioxidants
- Can enhance cognitive function, increase alertness, and improve concentration
- May increase metabolism and promote fat oxidation
Celery juice
There's been a ton of buzz around celery juice and its benefits as a morning drink. While not all these benefits have been verified, celery juice can still be a healthy drink to add to your routine because of its plant compounds (phytonutrients) that seem to act as antioxidants to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation17.
Benefits of celery juice
- Good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, and folate
- High in water content, which can help keep you hydrated
- may help lower blood pressure
The takeaway
Whether you are looking to maintain healthy inflammation levels or win the battle against chronic inflammation, there's a drink out there to fit your taste preferences.
Just remember, consistency is key with anything, so choose a favorite (or two!) and enjoy sipping your way to better health.
17 Sources
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/7/2162
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/11/3972
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15483420/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21742514/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20056776/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S104366180900303X?via%3Dihub
- https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-0-387-46401-5_19
- https://www.nature.com/articles/cmi20101
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/14518774
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25270721
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12626645
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK92772/
- https://academic.oup.com/advances/article/12/4/1211/6164873
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31121228/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34564706/
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/12/4368
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5871295/
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD