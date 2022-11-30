"Bone broth contains modest and variable doses of collagen (anywhere from 2 to 10 grams per cup)," mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, previously shared. So while bone broth does contain collagen, it's not always a consistent, effective dose.

A thoughtfully formulated collagen powder, however, contains 10 or more grams of collagen, Ferira says, making it a perhaps more reliable and potent option (like mbg's beauty & gut collagen+, which delivers 17.7 grams of collagen per scoop).

The best part: It can fit into any recipe. Whether you use the unflavored powder to add a creamy consistency to your daily cup of joe or opt for a chocolate and nut butter smoothie, you’ll surely enjoy this good-for-you habit. A yummy treat that simultaneously supports your skin—what's not to love?*

At the end of the day, this doesn't have to be a one-or-the-other scenario. You can love bone broth and collagen powder equally! "They each deliver a unique array of mammalian protein and other functional ingredients," Ferira explains. But if you don't have the time to warm up some broth, a supplement can help you reach consistent collagen goals.