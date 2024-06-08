Skip to Content
Recipes

This Maple Collagen Latte Is Impossibly Creamy & Tastes Like A Treat

Jamie Schneider
June 08, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Coffee on a solid background
Image by Juan Moyano / Stocksy
June 08, 2024

There are plenty of compelling reasons to incorporate collagen into your morning coffee—improved skin hydration, enhanced hair growth, and better gut health, to name a few.* We've covered these benefits extensively (and you can always revisit the science if you need a refresher).

However, we often overlook the sensory pleasure of a collagen-infused cup of joe, which I believe deserves equal attention: adding collagen makes your coffee incredibly creamy.

I don't typically fuss over my coffee routine. Just a splash of oat milk and a spoonful of mindbodygreen's beauty and gut collagen+, maybe a sprinkle of cinnamon if I'm feeling indulgent.

Although I enjoy a foamy latte, my attempts at making one often result in a messy kitchen, so I usually save that for coffee shop visits.

So imagine my excitement when I realized that simply blending mbg's collagen powder creates the most creamy, delicious whipped texture. And when you add just a few more ingredients—maple syrup, cinnamon, and plant-based milk—you're left with the most delightful little latte.

Sure, you can whir any milk until it starts to foam, but there's something about the collagen powder that creates the most perfect, rich texture.

You can always change up the supporting ingredients (our chocolate version makes a mean mocha), but I predict this maple-cinnamon latte will become your morning staple.

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 scoop mbg's beauty and gut collagen+
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • ½ cup milk of choice 
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon (feel free to add extra)
  • 1 cup brewed coffee

Method

  1. Place maple syrup, collagen, cinnamon, and milk into a cup and blend until it forms a foam. A handheld milk frother works great if you have one, but you can also place the ingredients into a blender or shake well in a tightly closed Mason jar. 
  2. Set aside, then brew your coffee as usual. 
  3. Pour the maple-collagen foam onto the coffee. Top with extra cinnamon, and enjoy!
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

