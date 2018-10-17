mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Healthy Weight

The Magnesium-Blood Sugar Connection You Need To Know About

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician By Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.

Image by Paperclip Images / Stocksy

October 17, 2018

Magnesium is an essential mineral, important for more 300 enzyme systems in the body that play a massive role in our health and physiology. These reactions are part of important bodily functions like blood sugar regulation, blood pressure regulation, and protein synthesis. Magnesium regulates calcium levels, contracts smooth muscle, and is also needed to activate many enzymes in the body that are needed during various metabolic cycles.

Knowing all this, it makes sense that magnesium is a common supplement I recommend to many patients. I do so for numerous reasons, including improving migraine headaches and helping with sleep, anxiety, neuropathy, muscle cramps, and constipation. Magnesium is also great for improving blood pressure and prevents preeclampsia in pregnant women. Magnesium also helps the smooth muscle contract in menstruating women and decreasing pain and bloating during cycles according to a 2013 study in the Journal of Caring Sciences

The magnesium-weight loss connection you need to know about.

When it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, magnesium might be an important tool you have at your disposal. Research, including a 2013 study in the Journal of Nutrition, has shown that magnesium helps improve insulin resistance and can help control blood sugar in patients with diabetes. High doses of magnesium will improve insulin production. And while it may not necessarily directly help with weight loss and decrease fat, it does improve GI bloating, improving water retention, and promotes healthy elimination, which are all great for the waistline.

As an added bonus, magnesium can help improve stress levels and promotes healthy sleeping patterns, which can be a major cause for weight gain. Improving stress levels and sleep quality will help decrease cortisol levels and encourage healthy weight loss, combined with a healthy diet and moderate exercise. This is especially important since cortisol weight tends to be held in the stomach and can be famously difficult to get rid of.

Image by Charisse Kenion / Unsplash

Article continues below

How to start increasing magnesium levels for a healthy weight.

The good news is that magnesium is naturally found in many foods, including dark chocolate, nuts (especially almonds, cashews, brazil nuts), seeds (especially sesame and pumpkin seeds,) legumes, tofu, dark greens (like spinach, kale, Swiss chard, collard greens). I always encourage patients to try to get as much magnesium through their diet as possible. That said, taking a supplement in the form of a capsule, powder, or topical magnesium oil or cream—or Epsom salt baths—is also needed sometimes.

There are many forms of magnesium, and not all of them are great for your stomach, as some instantly cause diarrhea. In fact, magnesium oxide and magnesium citrate have reliable enough laxative effects that they are actually recommended by many doctors as treatments for constipation. I recommend magnesium glycinate because it has higher bioavailability and is gentle on your stomach, unlike other forms of magnesium. A good healthy starting dose of magnesium glycinate is 200 milligrams at night. You can slowly increase your dose as your body will tolerate (if you start getting diarrhea, that's a sign that the dose is too much for your body, and you need to back down). I encourage patients to slowly increase their dose until they are at around 400 milligrams.

Knowing magnesium's many roles in the body, it's no surprise that it could help you support healthy blood sugar balance and weight management, especially by way of decreasing cortisol and helping your body become more resilient in the face of stress.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who studied family medicine at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia. She completed her...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
$99.99

How To Balance Your Hormones

With Dr. Sara Gottfried
How To Balance Your Hormones
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/struggling-with-weight-gain-taking-this-mineral-might-help

Your article and new folder have been saved!