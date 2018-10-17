The magnesium-weight loss connection you need to know about.

The good news is that magnesium is naturally found in many foods, including dark chocolate, nuts (especially almonds, cashews, brazil nuts), seeds (especially sesame and pumpkin seeds,) legumes, tofu, dark greens (like spinach, kale, Swiss chard, collard greens). I always encourage patients to try to get as much magnesium through their diet as possible. That said, taking a supplement in the form of a capsule, powder, or topical magnesium oil or cream—or Epsom salt baths—is also needed sometimes.

There are many forms of magnesium, and not all of them are great for your stomach, as some instantly cause diarrhea. In fact, magnesium oxide and magnesium citrate have reliable enough laxative effects that they are actually recommended by many doctors as treatments for constipation. I recommend magnesium glycinate because it has higher bioavailability and is gentle on your stomach, unlike other forms of magnesium. A good healthy starting dose of magnesium glycinate is 200 milligrams at night. You can slowly increase your dose as your body will tolerate (if you start getting diarrhea, that's a sign that the dose is too much for your body, and you need to back down). I encourage patients to slowly increase their dose until they are at around 400 milligrams.

Knowing magnesium's many roles in the body, it's no surprise that it could help you support healthy blood sugar balance and weight management, especially by way of decreasing cortisol and helping your body become more resilient in the face of stress.