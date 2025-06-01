Nope! "The temperature at which you drink lemon water is largely a matter of personal preference," says Macciochi. "Some people prefer warm lemon water, especially in the morning, as it can feel soothing and help ease the digestion process or during winter. Others enjoy it cold on a hot day as a refreshing drink throughout the day."

The only option to steer clear of, says Macciochi, is extremely hot lemon water. Heating lemons to super-high temperatures can degrade their vitamin C content.