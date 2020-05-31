The Probiotic Experts Swear By For Healthy Weight & Less Bloat*

mindbodygreen

Even if you’re eating a nutrient-rich diet and exercising regularly, managing a healthy weight can be challenging. Not to mention, sometimes healthy foods can trigger bloat, which can lead to a lot of pain and discomfort.

These frustrations are a few of the reasons mbg developed our probiotic+ supplement. Probiotic+ was developed with the trusted supplement manufacturer Thorne and underwent four rounds of safety and efficacy testing. It’s one of the only four-strain probiotic supplements on the market, and has been clinically proven to help reduce IBS symptoms and support gut health.* The combination of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria work together to support digestion, promote healthy weight, and manage abdominal discomfort, like bloat.* 

Top experts in nutrition, fitness, and medicine have written to tell us to share how well mbg's probiotic+ supplement has worked for them. We've been thrilled to learn how it helps them support a healthy weight and manage bloat—both personally and for their clients.* Here's what they have to say:

“This formula incorporates select strains to reduce bloating and maintain a healthy weight.*

“Probiotics are a no-brainer for healthy digestion, immune support, and, as we're finding out, mood support! I love mindbodygreen's probiotic+ because it goes deeper. This formula incorporates select strains to reduce bloating and maintain a healthy weight. probiotic+ is a crucial part of my wellness routine, especially when I travel, and I'm grateful to have found a brand I trust.*” 

Carlene Thomas, RDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist 

“Any ounce of bloat I felt disappeared.*”

“If there's one product I'm crazy passionate about, it's a good quality probiotic. From the second I tried mindbodygreen's, any ounce of bloat I felt disappeared. Probiotic+ optimizes my digestion, and I just overall feel amazing when I take it.* The best part is knowing that I can always trust mindbodygreen with sourcing the best possible ingredients!” 

Melissa Wood, Health and Fitness Coach 

“probiotic+ is a well-established way to restore healthy gut flora.*”

“mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a well-established way to restore healthy gut flora.* Gastrointestinal symptoms such as digestive upset, gas, bloating, and irregularity affect a huge percentage of our society. Some experts attribute this to imbalances in our gut flora—imbalances that can also lead to unwanted weight gain. Each bacterial strain in probiotic+ is supported by published evidence of its effectiveness and stability at the suggested use and provides optimal benefit through the proven, shelf-stable bacterial strains.*” 

Robert Rountree, M.D., Functional Medicine Pioneer

“If you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you.*”

“In Ayurveda, the cornerstone of health is digestion. mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a wonderful tool to help bring your digestion back into balance so you can experience radiant health.* Since starting probiotic+, I noticed an immediate improvement with bloating and felt I had overall better digestion—if you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you.*” 

 Sahara Rose, Best-Selling Author, Speaker, and Podcast Host

“I can't wait to recommend this product to my patients who have gut and digestive issues.”

“mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is a well-designed, high-quality probiotic targeting key microbes to help you find balance and reduce uncomfortable symptoms like bloating.* I can't wait to recommend this product to my patients who have gut and digestive issues. mindbodygreen has found the perfect synergy with Thorne to create a great product—these four targeted strains are backed by clinical studies and are most effective in addressing bloating and IBS symptoms.*” 

Marvin Singh, M.D., Integrative Gastroenterologist

“Prior to taking probiotic+, bloating was a normal part of life for me.” 

“I'm a huge advocate of "it's not how you look, it's how you feel." Prior to taking probiotic+, bloating was a normal part of life for me. Because I am someone who is always on the go, being bloated was so uncomfortable. After just a few days of taking probiotic+, I noticed what a positive difference it was making—this product has become a constant in my life.* probiotic+ has truly changed how I feel in my body, and I now include it as part of my daily routine.*”

Ash Wilking, NASM-CPT, Rumble Boxing Instructor and Nike Trainer

"probiotic+ is easily digestible and helps reduce my late afternoon bloat.*"

"I look for probiotics that support my healthy flora, including vaginal, reproductive, and bladder health. The Lactobacillus acidophilus bacteria in mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the strain that I most often gravitate toward because the current research is very strong and supports its efficacy.* Plus, I've noticed that my body responds to this strain very well. probiotic+ is easily digestible and helps reduce my late afternoon bloat.*"

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, Registered Dietitian and Cookbook Author

