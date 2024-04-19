You can do genetic testing to see if you have the APOE4 genetic variant.The presence of this gene does not mean you will get Alzheimer’s, but it is associated with an increased risk of earlier onset Alzheimer’s. “This gene makes people very susceptible to negative effects of saturated fats, particularly from animal sources,” says Gundry. “What happens is that the cholesterol carriers that deliver cholesterol to cells in the brain are incapable of picking it up and removing it safely. The good news: If you know you have the APOE4 gene, you can take steps in your diet to reduce Alzheimer’s risk by curtailing your consumption of these fats.”