I’ve always been a person whose stomach is intricately tied to my mood. If life is smooth sailing I’m usually feeling great, but the moment things take a turn and I’m even remotely stressed or out of my routine, my gut promptly reflects those changes. This has continued to be a struggle throughout my life, particularly when I’m just trying to push through a tumultuous week and immediately find myself bloated as a side effect.

As an editor at mindbodygreen, health is at the top of my priority list. After going to a handful of healthcare providers who were unable to give any indication of what's throwing off the balance of my gut microbiome, I decided to take matters into my own hands and start mbg’s probiotic+ to hopefully soothe my gut. And I’m so glad I did.