The Probiotic That Keeps My Digestion Smooth & Regular — Even When I’m Stressed*
I’ve always been a person whose stomach is intricately tied to my mood. If life is smooth sailing I’m usually feeling great, but the moment things take a turn and I’m even remotely stressed or out of my routine, my gut promptly reflects those changes. This has continued to be a struggle throughout my life, particularly when I’m just trying to push through a tumultuous week and immediately find myself bloated as a side effect.
As an editor at mindbodygreen, health is at the top of my priority list. After going to a handful of healthcare providers who were unable to give any indication of what's throwing off the balance of my gut microbiome, I decided to take matters into my own hands and start mbg’s probiotic+ to hopefully soothe my gut. And I’m so glad I did.
How probiotic+ calmed my gut.
While I try to be conscious about following a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and staying hydrated in a bid to support my overall well-being, sometimes that’s simply not enough. Maintaining regularity in the bathroom has always been an issue during busy or stressful times—and it’s safe to say that after taking probiotic+ that was… no longer a concern* (if you know what I mean).
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*
This probiotic is uniquely formulated with four targeted strains designed to ease bloating, aid digestion, and promote abdominal comfort and regularity.* When your digestive system is running smoothly, the beneficial effects of a nourished body will follow, and within a month of regularly taking this supplement each morning, I was feeling pretty amazing.
Another added bonus? Any probiotic I've taken in the past needed to be stored in the fridge, but because probiotic+ is shelf-stable, it made it that much easier to travel and not worry about the supplement losing its efficacy. Not to mention, the four strains and their benefits are backed by clinical studies, so I can feel good about what I’m putting into my body.
Other benefits of probiotic+.
Caring for your gut health with a probiotic can have far-reaching benefits outside of keeping your digestive system running smoothly. Other potential perks of regularly taking a gut-focused probiotic include:*
- Increased abdominal comfort
- Less bloating
- A healthier gut microbiome
- Maintenance of a healthy weight
- More healthy gut flora
The takeaway.
Even when stress may be wreaking havoc on my gut, I feel so much better knowing that I can nourish my gut microbiota with a high-quality, science-backed probiotic. Of course no supplement is ever going to be a magic pill—but to support healthy digestion, beat bloat, and maintain a regularity in the restroom, this probiotic seemed to be exactly what I was missing.*
