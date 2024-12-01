Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Planning A Romantic Date? Here's What To Do, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 01, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy
December 01, 2024

All 12 signs of the zodiac have their unique preferences, and that includes their idea of a perfect date. Some might want to be wined and dined, for instance, while others prefer something more action-packed.

So, if you want to woo a special someone and need a little inspiration, here's their ideal date based on zodiac sign.

P.S. If you know your date's big three or birth chart, be sure to check their sun, moon, and/or rising signs, as well as Venus sign, which influence how we prefer to give and receive love.

Aries

Aries is easily the most athletic and active sign of the zodiac, so they would have no problem with a date that keeps them on their feet. Think: checking out the new rock climbing center nearest you, a bike pedaling tour of downtown, or a friendly game of pickleball. Plus, for fit and fun-loving Aries, their cutest workout clothes are their best clothes anyway.

Taurus

As lovers of luxury, Taureans appreciate the finer things in life. And that means if you really want to wow them on a date, you'll need to pull out all the stops. Wear your best outfit, take them to the best restaurant, and really play up the romance. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, your Taurus date won't settle for anything less.

Gemini

If you've got a date lined up with a Gemini, prepare to have some great conversation. These folks definitely have the gift of gab and place high importance on sharing a mental and intellectual connection with their love interests. That said, opt for a date that combines fun and conversation, like going to the arcade, playing mini-golf, or crushing it at trivia night.

Cancer

For watery Cancers, they tend to tread lightly in matters of love, especially at first. Nailing the first date is essential, so consider that these folks place high importance on intimacy and emotional safety. A cozy, classic date-like dinner and a movie is right up their alley, but they're also sentimental, so if you can find a niche, once-only option like a book signing, a special museum exhibit, or their favorite band's show, that's even better.

Leo

Leos love to be the life of the party, so they'll love you if you give them a chance to be. Whether you take them out on the town to show them off, or bring them to your friend's party so they can meet your closest circle, your Leo date will be touched that you want everyone to see you're together. It means a lot to them!

Virgo

Like Gemini, Virgo is ruled by Mercury, so they're another sign that really values a mental and intellectual connection. You might bring them to a museum exhibit or speaker where you can both learn something. Or, for a chance to really get to know each other, bring them to your favorite coffeehouse and then walk around a historic part of your city. Don't forget to ask lots of questions!

Libra

As a social and trendy air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure and beauty, no one loves love quite like a Libra. They definitely like to go out on the town, and better yet if they're with someone whose sense of fashion is as good as theirs. Bring them somewhere public and classy, like the trendiest new restaurant, or see some live music. Just remember to dress to impress for these folks.

Scorpio

There's nothing too dark for a Scorpio love interest—they are the sign that rules death and rebirth, after all. As such, they'd probably be excited to check out a local haunted attraction near you. If that's too much, you might opt for seeing a scary movie at the theatre (or bonus points for the drive-in!), visiting a history museum, or sneaking around abandoned places near you.

Sagittarius

If there's anything Sagittarius is known for, it's being adventurous. They're the most spontaneous sign in the zodiac, after all, as well as the most philosophical. So if you want to woo them on a date, you better make it interesting! Dinner and a movie won't do for these free spirits—but they wouldn't argue with a random road trip, booking a hotel on a whim, or even taking a long hike.

Capricorn

When it comes to winning a Capricorn's heart, know that they tend to be all business, no frills. While other signs might not be impressed by the simple proposition of drinks, coffee, or dinner, Capricorn is all too relieved to have an uncomplicated date to plan for. They'll be more focused on sussing out whether you're up to their standards, anyway, so just focus on letting your ambitious and successful side shine.

Aquarius

If Capricorn wants a simple, no-frills date, that might as well be the opposite of what Aquarius wants. These quirky and ahead-of-their-time folks would love to check out the latest fringe hangout in town, a new, out-of-this-world art exhibit, or even a social justice group's meeting or protest. They are the social humanitarians of the zodiac, after all.

Pisces

For dreamy and ethereal Pisces, take them somewhere they can be their true, unbridled self. Since they're a water sign as well, you might opt for somewhere like the beach, or a river bank. These folks are romantic and whimsical, and nothing says whimsy, like professing your feelings for each other while laying in the grass with a babbling brook nearby.

The takeaway

Someone's sign isn't a guarantee that they'll be wooed be one specific date, but it's a good place to start if you need a little inspiration. But of course, no matter the date, what really counts is being true to yourself and having fun with it.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon

Sarah Regan

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About
Personal Growth

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius
Spirituality

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius

Sarah Regan

The 5 Most Common Relationship Dreams & What They Really Mean
Spirituality

The 5 Most Common Relationship Dreams & What They Really Mean

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Perfect Nighttime Routine, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Here's Your Perfect Nighttime Routine, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Struggle With Family Drama—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Struggle With Family Drama—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Gift Giver Every Holiday Season
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Gift Giver Every Holiday Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Hardest To Buy A Gift For—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Hardest To Buy A Gift For—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon

Sarah Regan

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About
Personal Growth

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius
Spirituality

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius

Sarah Regan

The 5 Most Common Relationship Dreams & What They Really Mean
Spirituality

The 5 Most Common Relationship Dreams & What They Really Mean

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Perfect Nighttime Routine, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Here's Your Perfect Nighttime Routine, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Struggle With Family Drama—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Struggle With Family Drama—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Gift Giver Every Holiday Season
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Gift Giver Every Holiday Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Hardest To Buy A Gift For—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Hardest To Buy A Gift For—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon

Sarah Regan

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About
Personal Growth

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius
Spirituality

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius

Sarah Regan

The 5 Most Common Relationship Dreams & What They Really Mean
Spirituality

The 5 Most Common Relationship Dreams & What They Really Mean

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Perfect Nighttime Routine, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Here's Your Perfect Nighttime Routine, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Struggle With Family Drama—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Struggle With Family Drama—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Gift Giver Every Holiday Season
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Gift Giver Every Holiday Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Hardest To Buy A Gift For—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Hardest To Buy A Gift For—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Features Not One But Four Retrograde Planets
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Features Not One But Four Retrograde Planets

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Show Up Late To Thanksgiving

Sarah Regan

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Upcoming New Moon

Sarah Regan

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About
Personal Growth

The 6 Best Investments According To People Who Know What They're Talking About

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius
Spirituality

Here's What To Know For This Month's New Moon In Sagittarius

Sarah Regan

The 5 Most Common Relationship Dreams & What They Really Mean
Spirituality

The 5 Most Common Relationship Dreams & What They Really Mean

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Perfect Nighttime Routine, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Here's Your Perfect Nighttime Routine, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Struggle With Family Drama—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely To Struggle With Family Drama—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Gift Giver Every Holiday Season
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Gift Giver Every Holiday Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Hardest To Buy A Gift For—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Hardest To Buy A Gift For—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Features Not One But Four Retrograde Planets
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Features Not One But Four Retrograde Planets

The AstroTwins

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.