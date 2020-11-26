If one thing is certain about 2020, it’s that absolutely nothing went according to plan. And for Allyson Felix, that sentiment certainly holds. The four-time Olympic sprinter was training for the 2020 Olympic Games when the pandemic shelter-at-home orders went into effect, earlier this year. Shortly thereafter, the summer Olympics were postponed until 2021.

“When you think about running and racing, there’s such a buildup and such a process, you spend so much time in preparation,” she tells mindbodygreen in an interview. “To do all the work and realize the race isn’t happening is really hard.”

However, the disappointment didn’t stop the six-time Olympic gold medalist from continuing with her training. “I gave myself the space to grieve the loss, to feel it and experience it,” Felix says. And from there, she set out to shift her mindset. “I took my time, then I had to figure out: what’s my new goal, what’s the new plan to get there, how can I do even better now?”

Now, Felix is in the throes of training for next year’s games—and her regiment is pretty impressive, to say the least. Here, she shares what her training schedule looks like, her recovery routine, and how she fuels her body for success.