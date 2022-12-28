Of the 365 days in a non-leap year, one is uniquely challenging for sleep. Nope, not when we turn our clocks forward (though that isn't so great for our snooze either). According to data from sleep health technology company Oura, New Year's Eve is when people around the world constantly clock the lowest sleep scores.

Oura's 2022 Global Community Data report shares that Oura ring wearers' average sleep score drops to 72 out of 100 on NYE, compared to 78 on the highest-scoring sleep days (which, by the way, tend to happen in March and April). It's no surprise that we find it tough to get to bed after a holiday that for all intents and purposes starts at midnight. The combination of booze, social excitement, late-night food, and wonky schedules doesn't do our sleep quality any favors.