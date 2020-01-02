10 All-Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Facial Redness
Facial redness can flare up for a variety of reasons, ranging from a hereditary proneness to flushing to more serious skin issues, such as rosacea and perioral dermatitis. "Some of the more common factors are sun exposure, wind, hot or cold weather, spicy foods, alcohol, exercise, stress, hot baths, and hot beverages," explains board-certified dermatologist Sejal Shah. So to tackle it might take a holistic approach. Here, we're breaking down nine tried-and-true, research-backed methods to help mitigate facial redness:
1. Manuka honey
It's not just another wellness buzzword; according to well-established research, using Manuka honey topically can have a multitude of skin-healing benefits. "Manuka honey does have anti-inflammatory properties so can potentially reduce redness," Shah says. Its calming and healing properties likely stem from Manuka honey’s antimicrobial and antioxidant nature, plus its ability to help regulate the skin's immune system and promote tissue repair, according to one study. Another body of research found that a mixture of kanuka honey (a similar type of honey from the same family of trees) and glycerin was an effective topical treatment for rosacea.
Research aside, honey of all types has been used for centuries by different cultures around the globe to treat wounds, burns, and rashes and promote overall skin healing. It's also a naturally hydrating ingredient, with the ability to pull and retain moisture. To use Manuka honey topically, look for it as an ingredient in face masks, cleansers, creams, and lotions, or whip up your own Manuka honey face mask.
2. Green tea
Green tea is hailed for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, both when ingested and as a topical extract. One of the most impressive parts of green tea makeup is the polyphenols, powerful antioxidant molecules that have been shown in studies to help treat acne when used topically. They’re also beneficial for protection of UV rays which is a contributing factor for dilated vessels and redness in photo aging. These properties might also help treat rosacea, according to a 2005 study that showed that 70% of women reported having less facial redness when compared to their placebo counterparts.
3. Aloe vera
It's the go-to ingredient for sunburns for a reason. Much like Manuka honey, aloe vera has been used for centuries as a healing plant. The clear gel inside the leaves of this succulent is where the magic lies; it has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties, all of which promote overall skin healing. It's also able to inhibit inflammatory reactions in the skin and thromboxane, a lipid that inhibits healing, and less inflammation means less redness.
4. Colloidal oatmeal
Another skin-soothing ingredient that's proved to tame redness is colloidal oatmeal. Also considered a centuries-old treatment, colloidal oatmeal has been used as a topical for a variety of redness-provoking skin issues, including burns, itchiness and dryness, and eczema. Colloidal oatmeal's skin-soothing ability is thanks to its anti-inflammatory and moisturizing nature, as well as its ability to promote skin barrier healing. To fully reap the benefits, use colloidal oatmeal in a leave-on product, such as a lotion or cream, and apply to redness-prone areas.
5. Cucumber masks
Cucumber masks inspire images of a calming spa, but they're used as a soothing active for a reason. The vegetable is 95% water and offers tons of hydration, which can help any dryness-induced redness. But it also has anti-inflammatory properties thanks to the antioxidants. You can DIY one at home by pureeing a cucumber and slathering it on for minutes. After rinsing off the mask, however, be sure to use an occlusive agent like a cream or oil to seal in the moisture, as the water on the skin can evaporate, leaving you drier than before.
6. Avoid certain topical ingredients.
When it comes to facial redness, what you don't do is just as important as what you apply topically. Certain topical ingredients are known to trigger irritation and redness. "Generally, it's best to avoid irritating or drying ingredients," Shah says. "Examples include alcohol, witch hazel, menthol, fragrance, peppermint, camphor, propylene glycol, [and] sulfates. Some people may also find parabens, formaldehyde or formaldehyde-releasing agents, and acne medications (retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid) irritating as well." If you're already into natural alternatives, there's a good chance you've already nixed camphor, propylene glycol, sulfates, parabens, and formaldehyde—but alcohol can be a tricky one. It's not a harmful ingredient, per se, so it's found in many clean beauty favorites. However, it just happens to be drying—so if you are hypersensitive, be mindful of the ingredient.
7. Avoid trigger foods.
It's widely accepted that certain dietary choices can contribute to and even trigger flushing flare-ups. Anecdotally, there is plenty of testimony, among rosacea sufferers especially, that avoiding specific trigger foods and beverages can help curb redness. In one study of 400 rosacea patients, 78% of respondents said they chose to alter their diet in order to avoid flare-ups.
The most common culprits: spicy foods and hot drinks. Spices, including hot sauce, red pepper, and cayenne pepper, as well as spicy dishes like chili and hot sausage have all been reported by rosacea patients as common triggers. This reaction is thought to be caused by a chemical called capsaicin, which affects the receptors in the skin that sense pain and warmth. Another chemical compound to steer clear of: cinnameldehyde, which is found in cinnamon, tomatoes, citrus, and chocolate. Drinks that are normally served hot, including tea and coffee, are also considered frequent rosacea triggers.
8. Limit alcohol.
A miserable hangover aside, another downside of consuming alcohol is that it can also trigger facial redness. All types of alcohol, including wine, beer, and hard liquor, are known to provoke redness flare-ups. In one study, researchers found that the risk of developing rosacea increased with the amount of alcohol consumed, although it's also worth noting that people who never drink alcohol can also develop the condition. Per the study, the most triggering types of alcohol for women are white wine and liquor.
9. Eat an anti-inflammatory diet.
Whatever the underlying cause, facial redness is a sign of overall inflammation, and incorporating anti-inflammatory foods into your diet can help mitigate symptoms. When trying to quell head-to-toe inflammation, and subsequent facial redness, all of the common no-no's apply, such as limiting sugar and avoiding foods high on the glycemic index. Instead, swap in high-fiber fruits and veggies—particularly those that are high in antioxidants, like vitamins A and E, which have been linked to improvement of acne, another common cause of facial redness.
10. Stress reduction
Perhaps the hardest lifestyle adjustment of all: Learning to manage, and minimize, stress. High stress levels can wreak havoc on the body and mind, particularly because they contribute to overall bodily inflammation. One of the many signs of inflammation is skin redness or a rash. Incorporating stress-relieving activities into your daily routine, practicing mindfulness, and getting enough sleep are all key to mitigating stress and inflammation levels in the body.