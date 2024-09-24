You're more of a "slow and steady wins the race" kind of dater—as opposed to Aries, who's all-in upon the first date, for instance. As such, you can come off as reluctant to open up, or seem immovable in your ways, which can be discouraging for someone trying to win your affection. There's nothing wrong with making sure you're sure before committing, just be wary of keeping yourself in a self-imposed loveless prison.