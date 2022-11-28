It's Your Last Chance To Save 30% On mindbodygreen Products (& Score A Free Supplement)

What's more, shoppers who spend $150 will also receive a free bottle of vitamin C potency+, which normally retails for $32. Considering vitamin C supplements are a great way to support your immune system and help your body produce collagen, this added freebie comes just in time for the holidays.*

Not to mention, this is one of the best vitamin C supplements out there: It features a unique, clinically researched vitamin C-lipid-bioflavonoid complex called PureWay-C™, which research shows has better absorption and free-radical scavenging abilities1 , as well as better efficiency at raising vitamin C blood levels2 in our body, than other common forms of vitamin C.*† This high-potency formula also packs 1,000 milligrams (1 whole gram) of vitamin C, because research shows that consuming 200 milligrams or more of this essential nutrient incrementally supports our immune response3 .*

Naturally, we recommend bundling up to maximize on the deal. If you're struggling to figure out which supplements could be right for you, our onsite quiz can help direct you to the best matches. Otherwise, we've rounded up a few of mindbodygreen's best-sellers below to help you navigate the options.