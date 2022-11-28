It's Your Last Chance To Save 30% On mindbodygreen Products (& Score A Free Supplement)
Whether you snagged a new pair of leggings or splurged on a sleep tracker, this weekend has been filled with discounts on products that can support your well-being—and we've got one final deal you won't want to miss before the markdowns come to an end: mindbodygreen is offering 30% off our lineup of supplements and personal care products with code MBG30 until midnight.
These discounts give you access to the same low prices as the subscription model—but you won't have to commit just yet. (Although once you see the difference a personalized supplement routine can make in your overall well-being, you likely be on board.)
What's more, shoppers who spend $150 will also receive a free bottle of vitamin C potency+, which normally retails for $32. Considering vitamin C supplements are a great way to support your immune system and help your body produce collagen, this added freebie comes just in time for the holidays.*
Not to mention, this is one of the best vitamin C supplements out there: It features a unique, clinically researched vitamin C-lipid-bioflavonoid complex called PureWay-C™, which research shows has better absorption and free-radical scavenging abilities1, as well as better efficiency at raising vitamin C blood levels2 in our body, than other common forms of vitamin C.*† This high-potency formula also packs 1,000 milligrams (1 whole gram) of vitamin C, because research shows that consuming 200 milligrams or more of this essential nutrient incrementally supports our immune response3.*
Naturally, we recommend bundling up to maximize on the deal. If you're struggling to figure out which supplements could be right for you, our onsite quiz can help direct you to the best matches. Otherwise, we've rounded up a few of mindbodygreen's best-sellers below to help you navigate the options.
1. The Supplement Experts Trust For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings
You can't go wrong with a sleep aid that promotes deep, more restorative sleep—and sleep support+ fits the bill. Medical experts previously told mindbodygreen that the magnesium-led formula allowed for a "drastic improvement in sleep quality."* Check out the full rundown on sleep support+ from experts here.
2. Bobbi Brown Drinks This Daily For Vibrant Healthy-Looking Skin
The benefits of collagen powder for skin are extensive: It promotes collagen density and elastin production4 and improves skin hydration, elasticity, and wrinkles5.* Beauty guru Bobbi Brown even uses the chocolate variety of mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ to make an afternoon healthy hot chocolate. Brown's full recipe is available here for easy re-creation.
3. The First Vitamin D Supplement To Make A Difference For Melissa Urban
A whopping 41% of American adults meet the criteria for clinical insufficiency6 of vitamin D—and food nor sunshine are enough to help you reach and maintain the research-backed dose 7of 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (i.e. the body's preferred format of the nutrient).
In just one daily gelcap, mbg's vitamin D3 potency+ delivers the essential nutrient in the optimal dose (5,000 IU) and form (D3, organic, and sustainably sourced), and even features a built-in trio of healthy fats (from organic olives, flaxseed, and avocado) for optimal absorption. Vitamin D is famous for supporting our bones, muscles, and immunity, but really, this multitasking nutrient is a whole-body health nonnegotiable!*
Plus, it's a go-to of Melissa Urban who previously told mindbodygreen that it helped her achieve sufficient vitamin D levels "faster and more efficiently than any other product" she has tried.*
4. This Supplement Can Support A Longer & Healthier Life — Here's How
Most of the world's population has inadequate vitamin and mineral intake (you know, nutrient gaps)—but taking a multivitamin is an easy way to address those gaps8 and support well-being and longevity each day.* One 2021 study found that taking a multivitamin increases telomere length9 in women, which are chromosomal tips that protect DNA from stressors (and they're also used as a biological age marker).
Get the full rundown on our vegan ultimate multivitamin+ (optimized for women and men!) and how its comprehensive and unique formula supports longevity here.*
5. The Skin Care Supplement This Facial Rejuvenation Expert Swears By
Beauty starts from within—and cellular beauty+ is no exception. Trusted by skin care expert Debbie Kung, DOAM, LAc, this premium and unique cosmeceutical formula packs four clinically-researched ingredients delivered in science-backed dosages to deliver results—bolster cellular rejuvenation and skin photoprotection from UV rays, support skin smoothness and moisture, and combat fine lines.* Get the full take on why this beauty supplement stands out here.
The takeaway.
We've only covered a few of mindbodygreen's supplements above, but there are more than a dozen supplements ready to shop for 30% off. Just be sure to add code MBG30 to your cart (and hit the $150 minimum to score your free vitamin C potency+).
† PureWay-CTM research has demonstrated superior cellular uptake & retention rates, serum response, and bioactivity compared to other forms of vitamin C (e.g., ascorbic acid, calcium ascorbate, Ester-C).
