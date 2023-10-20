Like most people on a weight loss journey, I started by honing in on my diet and exercise. But I ran into a few challenges.

The first challenge was the hours at the gym. While conveniently located (right around the corner from my apartment), the gym I joined closed early. I usually work well into the evening, so a place that closes at 8 p.m. was not a good fit for me.

Secondly, making dietary changes also posed a challenge because I couldn’t shake my late-night sweet tooth. Even if I ate healthily during the day, nighttime snacks seemed to unravel those efforts

I’ve always been a fan of supplementation and decided to try a general inositol supplement that I thought—according to my very limited research—would help with my blood sugar (and, by default, my metabolism), but I didn’t notice a difference.

It wasn’t until I stumbled upon mindbodygreen's metabolism+ supplement that I really started to move the needle on my health.