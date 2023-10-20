I Feel Better, Manage Cravings & Have Lost Weight Thanks To This*
The shift to working from home a few years ago messed with my health and fitness routine. I struggled with maintaining a consistent workout schedule, and I could tell my weight was bouncing around more than usual (although I don’t weigh myself frequently). When I did find myself on a scale about a year and a half later, the number was higher than I was comfortable with—especially given that metabolic issues (especially blood sugar problems) run in my family.
Now I’ve always had a larger frame (I’m 5'7'' and never been a size 2 or 4 for reference), and my goal has never been to change that. Rather, I needed to—wanted to—re-establish healthy habits to get my metabolism back on track and feel good in my own skin again.
I started to make some lifestyle changes
Like most people on a weight loss journey, I started by honing in on my diet and exercise. But I ran into a few challenges.
The first challenge was the hours at the gym. While conveniently located (right around the corner from my apartment), the gym I joined closed early. I usually work well into the evening, so a place that closes at 8 p.m. was not a good fit for me.
Secondly, making dietary changes also posed a challenge because I couldn’t shake my late-night sweet tooth. Even if I ate healthily during the day, nighttime snacks seemed to unravel those efforts
I’ve always been a fan of supplementation and decided to try a general inositol supplement that I thought—according to my very limited research—would help with my blood sugar (and, by default, my metabolism), but I didn’t notice a difference.
It wasn’t until I stumbled upon mindbodygreen's metabolism+ supplement that I really started to move the needle on my health.
My experience with metabolism+
I was hopeful about metabolism+’s benefits even before I started taking it. I was impressed with the claims of boost metabolic rate, regulate appetite, curb cravings, and reduce body fat and weight and was intrigued to see if it would live up to the hype.* My dietitian friend also gave it a thumbs up, instilling even more confidence.
After about a week with metabolism+, I noticed my appetite was generally reduced. I wasn’t hungry all the time, and my cravings were much less frequent.* And when they did arise, I was able to acknowledge them and satisfy them with smaller amounts of food, like eating a few bites of cake and then putting leftovers in the fridge to enjoy the next day.
I also started to notice that my pants were a bit loose. And when I stepped on the scale again after five or six weeks of taking metabolism+ consistently, I was shocked.
I truly think metabolism+ enhanced other lifestyle changes that helped me lose weight
I was 10 pounds closer to my weight before it started bouncing around—a number I haven’t seen in years. I can't credit this all to the metabolism+, but I think the supplement helped support some of the other changes I'd been making recently.*
For example, my office recently moved locations, and the new building has a gym that’s open 24/7. So I now take a gym bag to work with me (almost) daily to easily fit in a workout in the evening, and this is the most consistent I’ve been with an exercise schedule in years.
I also started being more mindful of what I eat and make sure I pack nourishing foods with me for a long day at the office. (I love this overnight oats recipe and this yogurt bowl hack.)
But I do think the weight loss really skyrocketed after starting metabolism+ because my cravings and appetite were better managed, and I wasn’t eating as much.*
It’s now an integral part of my routine
Integrating metabolism+ into my day was a breeze. I take it after lunch (usually after 1 p.m.) since that’s my first substantial meal of the day. Also, the caffeine from the green tea leaves in the supplements gives me a nice little clarity enhancement for an afternoon at work.*
Also, as someone who is gluten-free, it’s essential that my supplements contain no trace of gluten. I feel very assured that these supplements are of the highest quality possible.
The takeaway
Losing weight and improving my metabolic health is not something that happened overnight. It’s been a journey. But since starting metabolism+, I feel energized, motivated, and hopeful that I’ll continue to feel good and supported in this ongoing process.*
I think metabolism+ found a permanent spot in my routine. And if these are all the changes I’m seeing in the first handful of weeks, I can’t wait to see what the coming months bring.*
Jen Howard is the Meghan Markle of Boston Massachusetts. She works as a paralegal in a law firm and can be found out with friends or watching the Boston sports teams in her free time.