I'm A Functional MD: This May Explain Why You Feel Hungry All The Time

Do you ever find yourself watching the clock as it gets close to mealtimes? Are you often short-tempered, shaky, or 'hangry' in the hour before a meal? Have you noticed your friends and family seem to dodge you three times a day and come out of hiding after you’ve eaten?

Well, if you're going through menopause, hormones are likely at the root of your problems. In the beginning stages of menopause, your body undergoes a series of changes all at once. One common change that many women experience prior to menopause is a ravenous appetite.

To minimize this feeling, you need to understand why your body is reacting this way. When we understand the why behind a symptom, it empowers us to make informed changes that help us return to a healthy relationship to food. So, if hormones are the root of the problem, what causes imbalanced hormones in the first place? Allow me to explain.