Magnesium Supplements: Everything You Need To Know About Deficiency, Supplements, Foods & More

Magnesium is considered an electrolyte along with calcium, potassium, and sodium. It is absorbed in your gut, mainly in the small intestine, and then stored in your body. Any excess magnesium is controlled by your kidneys, which excrete any leftover into your urine. Of the electrolytes, magnesium is the least abundant; however, it is vital to your body function.

You’d be surprised just how many of our most important body functions that we often take for granted rely on magnesium: