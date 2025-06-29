Advertisement
Magnesium Citrate Benefits & How It Compares To Other Types Of Magnesium
Magnesium is a serious multitasker. The mineral plays a central role in almost every aspect of health, from keeping blood sugar levels steady to maintaining muscle function.
Magnesium citrate is one of the most popular types of magnesium you'll spot on shelves, known for its low price tag and high absorption rate.
Wondering why you'd take this form of magnesium over the others? We've got you. We turned to the experts to find out more about magnesium citrate benefits and side effects, plus how it measures up against other types of magnesium.
The need-to-knows:
- Magnesium is an essential mineral—and you're probably not getting enough of it: 43% of U.S. adults currently fail to meet their daily magnesium needs through diet alone.
- Taking a daily magnesium citrate supplement can help: Magnesium citrate supplements offer an affordable and bioavailable way to address low magnesium levels.
- The research on magnesium citrate's benefits is mixed: While magnesium citrate can be helpful for fulfilling magnesium needs and easing occasional constipation, other forms of magnesium supplements have been more thoroughly researched for sleep and relaxation benefits.
What is magnesium & why is it important?
"Magnesium is such a crucial mineral for so many mechanisms in our body," Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., a functional and integrative doctor, tells mindbodygreen. "It is involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body including1 nerve function, DNA synthesis, bone health, and more." Not only that, but magnesium is also used to help stabilize blood sugar levels, regulate muscle contractions, and even keep your heart healthy.
Depending on your age, daily magnesium needs2 range from 400 to 420 milligrams for adult men and 310 to 320 milligrams for adult women (with even more needed during pregnancy, up to 360 milligrams).
Even though magnesium is found naturally in a variety of food sources, it's estimated that around 43% of Americans don't get enough of it3 through diet alone.
Enter magnesium supplements: a simple, safe, and effective way to bump up your magnesium intake and ensure you're getting enough of this essential nutrient daily.
Magnesium on its own has very low bioavailability, so it needs to be paired with another organic compound to make it easier for your body to absorb. There are several different forms of magnesium supplements1 to choose from, including magnesium oxide, magnesium chloride, magnesium glycinate, and magnesium citrate. All of these can be used to help bring your magnesium levels up.
However, magnesium citrate—a type of magnesium bound to citric acid—is especially popular for its ability to combat constipation. It's also very widely sold for a low price.
Summary
Magnesium citrate benefits
Magnesium citrate has been tied to several health benefits. Below, we take a deep dive into the evidence behind each. Keep in mind that most existing research is focused on other types of magnesium rather than magnesium citrate specifically.
It can treat magnesium deficiency
If you're not getting enough magnesium in your daily diet, supplementing with magnesium citrate might be worth considering. In many cases, supplementation is often considered a first line of defense against magnesium deficiency, which can cause a slew of serious symptoms4, ranging from nausea, loss of appetite, fatigue, and weakness.
Taking oral magnesium (in any form, including magnesium citrate) has been shown to increase blood levels of magnesium5 safely, without affecting levels of other nutrients like calcium.
If you're concerned about deficiency, you can get your levels tested with a blood test from your doctor. A health care provider can also determine whether a magnesium citrate supplement might be beneficial or if you might need additional treatment, such as fluids or intravenous magnesium.
It may enhance sleep
Magnesium can help promote chemical reactions in the body that make you feel sleepy, according to Poonam Desai, D.O., an emergency and lifestyle medicine physician.
"Magnesium supplementation may help some fall asleep faster6, stay asleep longer, reduce the amount of nighttime awakenings, and increase levels of circulating melatonin," she explains. In fact, one study even found that greater magnesium intake (in all forms) was tied to better sleep quality7 and increased sleep duration in young adults.
However, keep in mind that other forms of magnesium have been studied more extensively for their sleep-promoting properties. Desai notes that magnesium glycinate, in particular, may be a better bet for catching more Zs, adding that it's known for its calming effects, which can help enhance rest and relaxation.
It acts as a natural laxative
Magnesium citrate can ease constipation and help keep you regular. "It works by increasing the amount of water our intestines absorb, which helps soften the stool and relieves constipation," Desai tells mindbodygreen.
According to Gandhi, magnesium citrate can also relax the digestive tract, making it a particularly good option to treat constipation.
Interestingly, some research suggests that increasing your overall intake of magnesium in general might also help keep things moving.
One study published in Food Science & Nutrition looked at the diet and bathroom habits of over 9,500 people and found that those with the lowest dietary intakes of magnesium were more likely to have chronic constipation or decreased stool frequency8 than those with the highest intake levels.
Studies on other forms of magnesium—including magnesium oxide9 and magnesium sulfate10—have also found that supplementation could be an effective treatment for constipation.
It supports muscle function
Magnesium plays a key role in muscle contractions and is often touted as a natural remedy for muscle cramps. This is because cramps are sometimes caused by electrolyte imbalances11, including low magnesium levels. Magnesium oxide supplements have been shown to reduce the frequency and duration of nighttime leg cramps12 while also improving sleep quality. However, research on magnesium citrate, in particular, is limited here.
However, magnesium might also help promote recovery after hitting the gym by limiting the accumulation of lactic acid, a chemical that can build up in the muscles during exercise. A study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research showed that magnesium supplementation could reduce muscle soreness13, improve perceived recovery, and reduce ratings of perceived exertion compared to a placebo.
Summary
Magnesium citrate vs. other forms
If you're in the market for a magnesium supplement, magnesium citrate is a widely available and affordable option. Not only that, but magnesium citrate might even be more well absorbed than some other forms commonly used for constipation.
For instance, one older study compared the absorption rates14 of several forms of magnesium, such as magnesium oxide, and found that magnesium citrate came out on top. Another study had similar findings, reporting that magnesium citrate may be better absorbed15 by the body than magnesium oxide.
Still, there's not a lot of research on how magnesium citrate stacks up against other forms when it comes to its potential health perks. Additionally, other types of magnesium supplements may be better suited for specific purposes, like magnesium glycinate for promoting rest and relaxation. If you're not sure which form is right for you, a doctor can provide personalized recommendations and guidance.
Summary
Best practices for taking it
If you're trying magnesium citrate, here are a few guidelines to follow to help maximize the absorption and effectiveness of your supplement:
Stick to the recommended dosage
It's best to take magnesium supplements only as directed and avoid going overboard, as very high doses can be dangerous. It's also recommended to limit your intake of supplemental magnesium to less than 350 mg per day1.
Take it consistently
In most cases, you should be taking magnesium citrate once per day. Try setting your supplements in a visible spot—like by your coffee maker or next to your bed—to help jog your memory. Or, simply set up a recurring reminder on your phone so you don't forget.
Timing is key
You can take magnesium citrate at any time of day, depending on what works for you. However, because magnesium citrate is often used to help get things moving, taking it earlier in the day rather than in the evening might help prevent unnecessary bathroom breaks in the middle of the night.
Take it with food
Taking your supplement with a meal or snack can be an easy way to prevent any potential magnesium citrate side effects, like nausea or diarrhea.
Separate other medications
Magnesium can interact with some prescription medications1, including certain antibiotics and bisphosphonates, which are used to treat bone loss. If you're taking these drugs, your doctor might advise taking magnesium citrate a few hours before or after your other medications rather than all at once.
Arguments against using magnesium citrate daily
Even though magnesium citrate can be helpful for increasing your intake of magnesium, it might not be a good idea to rely on it long term. Instead, it should be used to treat occasional constipation on a short-term basis.
If you have a deficiency, making changes to your diet or addressing health issues that may be affecting magnesium absorption is a much better option in the long run, especially if you have any conditions that might also be impacting levels of other nutrients or causing adverse effects on your health.
Similarly, if you're dealing with chronic constipation, figuring out the root cause might be a safer approach than depending on supplementation for short-term relief. Consider consulting with a health care professional to help you get to the bottom of it and determine whether there are any diet or lifestyle changes that can help keep you regular.
Avoid magnesium citrate if:
While magnesium citrate is generally considered pretty safe, it could cause unpleasant side effects in some people, including loose, watery, or more frequent stools.
Both Gandhi and Desai emphasize the importance of checking in with a doctor before you start supplementation. According to Gandhi, this is especially crucial if you're pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking other medications. If you're experiencing chronic constipation that doesn't resolve within a few weeks, it's also a good idea to chat with your doctor instead of turning to magnesium citrate or other supplements as a quick fix.
The mindbodygreen POV
Magnesium deficiencies, which can manifest as fatigue, disrupted sleep, and other common symptoms, are increasingly common. Getting all the magnesium you need from food can be difficult (an adult man would have to eat upward of seven avocados a day to reach the required 420 milligrams, for example), which is where supplementation can come in.
"I do not think it's widely appreciated how high magnesium daily needs truly are (for women and men, young and older) and how intentional we need to be to achieve those needs," says mindbodygreen's former vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.
Magnesium citrate supplements are an affordable and bioavailable pick for addressing low magnesium levels. There's also compelling research to show that they can help prevent constipation. However, the other benefits of magnesium citrate are not as science-backed. Other forms of magnesium supplements have been more thoroughly researched for promoting sleep and relaxation, for example. (Hence, why we prefer magnesium glycinate, not citrate, in sleep supplements.)
—Emma Loewe, former mindbodygreen Health & Sustainability Director
FAQ
Is it OK to take magnesium citrate every day?
Yes. In fact, you should take it daily! Find a time that works for you—ideally earlier in the day—and be sure to take it consistently.
How is magnesium citrate different from magnesium glycinate?
Magnesium citrate is commonly used to treat constipation, whereas magnesium glycinate is often featured in supplements aimed at sleep or relaxation.
What are the magnesium citrate side effects?
Though magnesium citrate is generally safe when taken as directed, it could cause digestive issues, including loose, watery, or more frequent stools. Taking very high doses could also lead to magnesium toxicity, which is rare but can cause low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, and muscle weakness.
The takeaway
Magnesium is essential for many aspects of health, and magnesium citrate supplements can be an easy and affordable option to help boost your intake. Although one of the most common uses for magnesium citrate is as a natural laxative, it might offer many other benefits as well.
Still, some other types of magnesium supplements have been studied more extensively and may have an edge when it comes to certain perks like promoting sleep or preventing muscle cramps.
Still not sure if this is the right form of magnesium for you? Here's more about the many types of magnesium supplements available and how they stack up.
