Individuals who consume a Western diet and have a daily fiber intake of less than 15 grams suffer changes in their gut flora10 and a decrease in the generation of short-chain fatty acids, which are important health-promoting microbial end products of fermentation. This, in turn, has an impact on mucus formation and the control of tight junctions. A diet low in fiber not only decreases the thickness of mucus but also alters the way the gut microbiota processes nutrients, resulting in the breakdown of the protective mucus layer in the gut and, occasionally, an increase in the population of microorganisms that can degrade mucus.