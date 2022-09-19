 Skip to content

This Sustainable Supplement Bolsters My Heart & Brain Health

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
I love wild salmon as much as the next guy. But like most Americans, I don’t get enough fatty fish in my diet to support a sufficient intake of critical marine omega-3s EPA and DHA.

What’s good for your brain is good for your heart. And if you’re at all concerned about cognitive or cardiovascular health, the science behind a high-quality fish oil supplement with efficacious doses of EPA and DHA is undisputed. Simply put, it’s a must-have.

That said, actually finding a quality fish oil supplement isn’t as easy as you might think.

Criteria for a high-quality fish oil.

When looking for a premium omega-3 supplement, there are four key factors you should consider:

  • EPA:DHA ratio
  • Dosage
  • Quality sourcing
  • Sustainability

With EPA and DHA, it’s all about the ratio. According to a variety of functional medicine and precision nutrition experts, an optimized EPA:DHA ratio of 4:3 has emerged as having a clinical advantage for heart health especially, but also for cognitive function and overall well-being.*

When it comes to dosage, you’ll notice that fish oil supplements promote a certain amount of omega-3s on the front of the bottle. But if you flip that bottle over and look at the nutrition label, you’ll find that some brands are being sneaky, because they are actually advertising the amount of overall fish oil (instead of the actual omega-3 content from that fish oil) in their product.

To get to the crux of the confusion, you'll want to add up the EPA plus DHA. That's what matters. And to optimize your heart and brain health benefits, look for a product that delivers 1 gram (1,000 milligrams) or more of omega-3s (i.e., EPA and DHA).*

When considering where you get your omega-3s from, quality is top priority. Did you know, for example, that fish oil should not actually be fishy? That's a sign of poor quality, rancid fish oil.

While we love to embrace plant-based ingredients whenever possible at mindbodygreen, the science behind plant-derived omega-3s (i.e., from seaweed and algae) simply isn’t as strong as marine omega-3s from fish. What's more, algal omega-3 is heavily slanted on the DHA front (and lacking in EPA), and I know a balance of EPA plus DHA is optimal.

If you aren’t a strict vegetarian or vegan, consider a fish oil from wild-caught, cold-water, and single-origin fish (e.g., anchovies, sardines, salmon, mackerel, herring) that prioritizes purity and quality to optimize your whole-body health benefits.*

Finally, given what's going on in our oceans, sustainability is nonnegotiable. Look for a brand that values its environmental impact and sources fish in the cleanest way possible.

Why I love omega-3 potency+

You want the right EPA:DHA ratio that functional medicine doctors agree on. And then you want enough. And then you want to make sure you're getting the best quality possible, in an environmentally friendly way. That’s omega-3 potency+

I have a family history of heart health concerns, so I take my cardiovascular and health extraordinarily seriously. When formulating this product, it was critical for us to find the highest quality, pure fish oil source from wild-caught, cold-water anchovies with an optimized EPA:DHA ratio (4:3) that was also super bioavailable, thanks to its triglyceride format.*

From a sustainability standpoint, omega-3 potency+ is fingerprint verified for authenticity, which means it has evidence-based transparency and is traceable from sea to softgel. Often, you have no idea where fish in an omega-3 supplement actually comes from, so that tracing using cutting-edge technology is critical for us. 

I love this product and take it daily. I get extensive blood work done twice a year and my EPA and DHA omega-3 status is always off the charts (in a good way!). My omega-3 index level was average at best when I started taking it—now, it's quite high.

The takeaway.

Premium, sustainable fish oil is not so easily found in the supplement market. 

mindbodygreen created omega-3 potency+ to deliver 1.5 grams of EPA plus DHA (in an optimized 4:3 ratio) from sustainably sourced, wild-caught anchovies, so you can have peace of mind that you’re helping your whole body and the environment. Did I mention that we infuse organic lemon oil and rosemary for ultimate freshness?

This effective, high-potency formula is a daily essential for my heart and brain health, and I can’t recommend it enough!*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
