I'm A Nutritionist & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Vibrant Gut Health
As a dietitian, I'm constantly advising people on how to achieve balanced gut health. With research demonstrating that our gut microbiome has an impact on our heart health1, mental health2, and more, I think eating for the gut is essential. Here's a peek into how I do so daily.
My food philosophy
Before we get into the specifics, here are some general nutrition tips I try to follow in order to achieve optimal gut health.
- For all of my meals, I aim to include a combination of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and whole grains for maximum satiety and nutrient absorption
- I incorporate fermented foods into my rotation including yogurt, kefir, and kimchi.
- I avoid artificial sweeteners and added sugars, which can increase blood sugar and stimulate unhealthy bacteria in the gut microbiome3
- I eat prebiotic-rich foods such as artichokes, asparagus, oats, apples, garlic, and onions
- I mix in polyphenol-rich foods when it makes sense: olive oil, dark chocolate, and whole grains
While it is important to maintain consistency in nutrition, it is equally as important to enjoy your food so that eating healthily doesn't start to feel like a chore. I hope my gut-healthy day offers some mealtime inspiration, but ultimately, your nutrition is personal to you.
Breakfast:
I drink 16 oz of warm water and take a probiotic supplement when I wake up.
For breakfast, I have a hydrolyzed collagen powder or gel mixed with Icelandic protein-rich Skyr yogurt mixed with 1/4 cup of gluten-free granola made with heart-healthy pecans, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and hemp seeds. I love Skyr because it offers 15 grams of protein for 5 oz to help rev up my metabolism while keeping me satiated. I also add 1 tablespoon of raw peanut butter and 1/4 cup of berries (which I try to eat daily) or 2 fresh figs.
I find that the combination of heart-healthy fats from the nuts and seeds plus the fiber from the figs or berries helps keep me full until lunch. When you start your day with adequate protein, it regulates your hunger cues effectively throughout the day.
Lunch:
For lunch, I usually make a simple 2-3 egg omelet. I'll chop up some vegetables such as spinach, tomatoes, onions, as well as herbs. I love adding sauteed chives, and sometimes I include turmeric, cumin, or black pepper for a boost of flavor and immune support. I pair the omelet with a simple side salad of crisp greens and red cabbage topped with a homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Eggs are one of the best forms of lean protein and also contain the vitamin biotin and the antioxidant lutein. The combination of protein and fiber will continues to keep me full and helps me maintain adequate energy levels.
Dinner:
I love rice bowls! Rice is a starch but it is also gluten-free so it is important to keep your portions under control. My go-to is a grilled chicken or ground turkey meat “fajita” style bowl. My bowl includes roughly:
- 1 1/2 cups of chopped and grilled chicken thighs
- 1/3 cup of cooked brown rice
- 1/3 cup of cooked black beans
- 1/3 cup of fresh salsa
- 1/3 cup of guacamole
- 1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt
- 1-2 tablespoons of shredded cheese
I usually pair this with a side salad of greens and red cabbage. Consuming a well-balanced dinner has a beneficial impact on efficient sleep patterns. Oftentimes your sleep quality is affected by your last meal or food intake and therefore, it's wise to create a balanced meal like this one.
The takeaway
I aim to work a combination of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and whole grains into my meals to help me get through the day feeling great. My go-to meals for gut health include a yogurt bowl for a satisfying breakfast, an omelet for a light lunch, and a chicken grain bowl for dinner, and I take a probiotic daily to tend to my microbiome.
Anita Mirchandani is a registered dietitian nutritionist, prenatal and postnatal exercise specialist, and certified fitness professional. She focuses on building a balanced and integrative approach to health. By combining appropriate and tailored nutrition and fitness elements, she provides a personalized plan for her clients. Her favorite part about counseling clients and being a virtual dietitian is breaking down the science and applying health and nutrition in a more practical, meaningful approach.
When she’s not in her nutrition world, you will find Anita engaging in some form of an active adventure with her two sons - from biking on the Bronx River Pathway to exploring new trails in Westchester county. She also loves to cook, bake and drink wine (in moderation, of course)! Follow her at @fitnutanita.