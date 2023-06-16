I'm A Nutritionist & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Vibrant Gut Health

I drink 16 oz of warm water and take a probiotic supplement when I wake up.

For breakfast, I have a hydrolyzed collagen powder or gel mixed with Icelandic protein-rich Skyr yogurt mixed with 1/4 cup of gluten-free granola made with heart-healthy pecans, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and hemp seeds. I love Skyr because it offers 15 grams of protein for 5 oz to help rev up my metabolism while keeping me satiated. I also add 1 tablespoon of raw peanut butter and 1/4 cup of berries (which I try to eat daily) or 2 fresh figs.

I find that the combination of heart-healthy fats from the nuts and seeds plus the fiber from the figs or berries helps keep me full until lunch. When you start your day with adequate protein, it regulates your hunger cues effectively throughout the day.