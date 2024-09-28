"Humectants are basically 'water magnets,'" says board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of SKINFIVE. "They work to help pull moisture from the air into the upper layer of your skin to keep the skin cells hydrated, plump with a firmness and bounce." They're able to draw in water from the outside air if the humidity is high enough; and because they bond to water, the humectants can also shimmy into the upper layer of your skin and help keep that water in place.