How To Help Your Child Thrive, According To Their Zodiac Sign

Scorpio children are intense and passionate. These are powerful aspects of their characters and should be celebrated by parents. These children love a good mystery, so being honest with them and answering their questions (in an age-appropriate way) is always the best policy. They also care about power: who has it, who doesn't, how it is used, and how it is abused. Parents who support their Scorpio children in discovering their own inner power will win the Scorpio child's love and admiration.