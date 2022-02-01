Tools To Help You Thrive This Year, Based On Your Chinese Zodiac Animal

Plant Elixirs & Feng Shui Tips For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign In 2022
This article was a collaboration between Anjie Cho and Katie Hess.
It’s time to say hello to the Black Water Tiger, and bye-bye to the year of the Ox. The lunar new year falls on February 1 this year, and with the Water Tiger, we can welcome some new dynamic energy. The water element also indicates a greater opening up of collective wisdom all around.
Every Chinese zodiac animal has a unique relationship to the Tiger, which may give you some insight on how to flow through 2022. Keeping the energetics in mind, we’ve pulled together a Chinese astrology forecast, feng shui tip, and a plant ally for each of the 12 animals.
(Note: If you were born between January 1 and February 3-4, your zodiac animal will be the year prior to your birth. If you were born on the cusp, February 3-4, please consult a Chinese almanac.)
Rat 子 (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)
- Resourceful, quick, and clever
- Compatible with Dragon, Monkey, Rat, and Ox
- Clashes with Horse
The sharp and quick Rat will do well in the year of the Tiger. These two animals have some of the same strengths; however, the Rat could benefit from learning to harness the boldness of the Tiger.
Feng shui tip:
Surround yourself with cheerful friends. Get out into the world or invite them into your home for intimate gatherings to deepen your connections to your community.
Plant ally:
sleep support+
Nourish yourself and feed your vision with the Meadow Cabbage plant. This fragrant cabbage is thought to remind you to avoid getting stuck in details and allow yourself to receive support from others.
Ox 丑 (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)
- Hardworking, dependable, and patient
- Compatible with Rooster, Snake, and Rat
- Clashes with Ram
2021 was possibly a rough year for those born in the year of the Ox. It will definitely lighten up in the year of the Tiger, especially if you can be more flexible and allow yourself to be more dynamic. Take some chances.
Feng shui tip:
Bring a new green houseplant into your living room to invite more flexibility and growth.
Plant ally:
Relax and slow down with White Magnolia. This beautiful flower can help us access divine timing and follow our spiritual paths. Know you're in the right place at the right time; move gracefully through changes.
Tiger 寅 (1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)
- Honorable, passionate, and protective
- Compatible with Horse, Dog, and Pig
- Clashes with Monkey
Being a Tiger in a Tiger year may prove to be challenging. But remember, with the greatest challenges come the greatest rewards. Tigers can be a bit reckless, so remember to always look ahead and be more strategic.
Feng shui tip:
Carry the lucky animal on you (this year it’s the Pig) and place some black tourmaline at your front door to provide extra support and protection this year.
Plant ally:
Harness your powerful presence and go for it with a jade plant. Use this succulent to dissolve any places where you're shy or reserved and get clear on what you want and take action.
Rabbit 卯 (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)
- Sensitive, easygoing, and kind
- Compatible with Pig, Ram, and Dog
- Clashes with Rooster
The dynamic Tiger energy might be more than the Rabbit is accustomed to, but overall it will be a good experience. Try to go with the flow and embrace the bold energy coming your way.
Feng shui tip:
Embrace the water element this year by bringing in some black home decor items. Even a small black door mat will do the trick.
Plant ally:
Tap into your intuition with Eufrasia, AKA, Eyebright. Let go of external influences and what other people are saying. Get quiet and trust your inner wisdom.
Dragon 辰 (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)
- Independent, benevolent, and proud
- Compatible with Rat, Monkey, and Rooster
- Clashes with Dog
The qualities of the Tiger are aligned with that of the Dragon, so take advantage of the fresh burst of active energy this year.
Feng shui tip:
This is the year to go through and declutter that one closet or drawer that you’ve been ignoring. Let the old energy go and invite in the new.
Plant ally:
Let things disassemble to reassemble in greater alignment by introducing the stunning Clock Vine plant at home. Be vulnerable and open up a direct channel to your heart for greater power.
Snake 巳 (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)
- Wise, graceful, and intellectual
- Compatible with Rooster, Ox, and Monkey
- Clashes with Pig
The Snake might be faced with a challenging year, as they are not considered compatible with the Tiger's energy. Take it easy in 2022. Make sure you prioritize your self-care and remember your inner wisdom.
Feng shui tip:
Bring in some support and stability with earthly toned soft rectangular rugs. If there’s a rug you’ve been eyeing, get it!
Plant ally:
Cut through any confusion by keeping it simple with the lovely Chocolate Daisy. This yellow beauty reminds us to streamline everything and choose the clearest path.
Horse 午 (1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)
- Strong, active, and adventurous
- Compatible with Tiger, Dog, and Ram
- Clashes with Rat
The year of the Tiger will have you galloping with joy and ease, Horse. Run with it! You have luck on your side in 2022.
Feng shui tip:
Deep clean the entry area of your home, so you can attract the best energy into your life.
Plant ally:
Let it all hang out and be your wild self with the Icelandic Vicia flower. Release emotional tension, get embodied, and embrace freedom.
Ram 未 (1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)
- Patient, gentle, and determined
- Compatible with Rabbit, Pig, and Horse
- Clashes with Ox
This year will be smoother than the last. Rest up this year, recuperate, and don’t worry too much about keeping up with the energy. You don’t need to prove anything to anyone. Go at your own pace.
Feng shui tip:
Update your bed linens for fresh energy. Purchase the best quality that you can afford.
Plant ally:
Find your stability, strength, and foundation in structure and community by seeking out a strong tree like the mighty Redwood this year.
Monkey 申 (1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)
- Clever, charming, and energetic
- Compatible with Rat, Dragon, and Snake
- Clashes with Tiger
Monkeys will find the Tiger year tough. When the energy becomes challenging, be gentle and give yourself space. Things may not flow the way you want it to, but find a way to be cheerful and surround yourself with positive people.
Feng shui tip:
Hang a feng shui crystal ball in the center of your bedroom for clarity and treat yourself when you need it.
Plant ally:
Be curious about the different aspects of yourself this year, with the help of the Hong Kong Orchid. If anything "undesirable" or challenging arises, embrace and accept all parts of yourself. Self-love is the answer.
Rooster 酉 (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)
- Confident, articulate, and vocal
- Compatible with Ox, Snake, and Dragon
- Clashes with Rabbit
Take advantage of the dynamic energy this year to bring your aspirations to fruition. Also, plant some seeds for the future.
Feng shui tip:
Ring metal bells or singing bowls around your home to clear old energy and call in positive energy.
Plant ally:
Let your guard down and allow yourself to engage with the world with the Jade vine plant. Rather than protecting yourself from attack, focus on connecting with others with greater intimacy.
Dog 戌 (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)
- Loyal, supportive, and protective
- Compatible with Tiger, Horse, and Rabbit
- Clashes with Dragon
The Dog has a good relationship with the Tiger, so you can expect an auspicious year. Ride the waves that come with the unpredictable Tiger, and see what amazing opportunities arise for you.
Feng shui tip:
Keep your stove clean and in working order to invite even more prosperity and good health.
Plant ally:
Allow this year to unfold step by step with confidence and self-trust by surrounding yourself with ferns. Know that you have all the resources you need within you to make your dreams happen.
Pig 亥 (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)
- Diplomatic, mellow, and trustworthy
- Compatible with Sheep, Rabbit, and Tiger
- Clashes with Snake
It will be a year of harmony for Pigs this year, so really go for it. You have the stars on your side to manifest what you want in 2022.
Feng shui tip:
Share your good luck this year by decluttering and donating items you’re ready to let go of.
Plant ally:
Allow gentleness, compassion, and collaboration to guide you with the papaya blossom. Focus more on "being" than doing, to allow things to fall into place.
Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!