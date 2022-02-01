Tools To Help You Thrive This Year, Based On Your Chinese Zodiac Animal

This article was a collaboration between Anjie Cho and Katie Hess.

It’s time to say hello to the Black Water Tiger, and bye-bye to the year of the Ox. The lunar new year falls on February 1 this year, and with the Water Tiger, we can welcome some new dynamic energy. The water element also indicates a greater opening up of collective wisdom all around.

Every Chinese zodiac animal has a unique relationship to the Tiger, which may give you some insight on how to flow through 2022. Keeping the energetics in mind, we’ve pulled together a Chinese astrology forecast, feng shui tip, and a plant ally for each of the 12 animals.

(Note: If you were born between January 1 and February 3-4, your zodiac animal will be the year prior to your birth. If you were born on the cusp, February 3-4, please consult a Chinese almanac.)