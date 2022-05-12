How To Help Your Child Thrive, According To Their Zodiac Sign

Western countries are still playing catch-up when it comes to harnessing the practical benefits of astrology—benefits that much of the world has known about for ages. There is, after all, a reason why people around the globe look to astrology for insight on everything from when to ask for a promotion to when to get married.

In my years as a spiritual teacher, I have seen how parenting with an eye to the stars can make the relationship between parent and child stronger, more understanding, and more joyful. In fact, I am so dedicated to helping people incorporate astrology into their parenting that I wrote an entire book about it.

If this topic is brand-new to you or if you are a newcomer to astrology in general, it can be hard to know where to get started. So here is a handy guide for those who are ready for the stars to support them in raising their children.