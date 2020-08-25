How To Get Shiny Hair: 7 Styling & Care Tips For Glossy Strands
There are a lot of different qualities you can want out of your hair. Some want vivid, bold color, others focus on defining curls, some focus on tending to damage, and still others want volume and lift at the root. These things aren’t mutually exclusive, of course, but it does speak to the fact that when it comes to hair, we all have a variety of different needs and aspirations. And one big part of knowing how to care for your hair is identifying what sort of outcome you want.
One of the more common things people say they want is shiny strands. To achieve high gloss hair, there are a few care and styling tips to try. Here, 7 of ‘em.
1. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.
Conditioned hair is healthy hair. And if you are finding that your strands lack luster, you may consider amping up your moisture routine. The easiest way to do this is through a quality conditioner or mask.
“Conditioner's role is to increase the moisture content of the hair and improve its elasticity, smooth the cuticle, and soften the hair fiber,” writes hair expert, trichologist, and author Sarah Roberts. All of these things are beneficial for overall hair health, but when you’re talking about shine specifically, smoothing the cuticle does the most work. When your cuticle lays flat (or smoothed down), it is better able to reflect light—and thus, your hair shines.
Here’s an explainer of the various types of conditioners, as well as how best to use conditioner. You can also find our favorite options on the market, here.
2. Tend to damaged cuticles.
On this note, anything that can help repair and seal the cuticle will help you get shiner hair. The cuticle is the outermost layer of the hair strand, and it’s made up of tiny overlapping keratin fragments (the most common analogy is shingles on a roof). When these lay flat, hair is less frizzy, better able to hold in moisture, and appears shinier. When your cuticles are damaged—be it from chemical processing, heat styling or physical damage—it can make hair appear duller.
“To understand damaged hair, it's important to know how hair works. Most hair is made of three layers: the inner fiber called the medulla, the middle layer called the cortex, and an outer layer called the cuticle,” hairstylist Josh Rosebrook explains. “When hair becomes damaged, the cuticle raises, chips, becomes fragile, easily tangled, and loses moisture, luster, and the shine that's created when the cuticle is flat and smooth.”
The issue, however, is that you can never truly repair damage—you can only cut off the damage or use products to help minimize the appearance. If your hair is shiny at the root, but gets progressively duller towards the bottom, it may be a sign it’s time for a trim to snip off dead and split ends. If your damage appears allover (some people just have damage-prone hair; it happens), you’ll want to take every precaution to avoid worsening the issue, and use repair-specific products, like protein-infused shampoos and conditioners.
3. Find the right shine-enhancer for your hair texture.
Think of “shine enhancers” as an umbrella term used to describe a wide variety of products, from leave-ins, oils, serums, mists or sprays. Variety is a good thing as we’ll all need different products depending on what your hair can tolerate. But more or less, these function similarly: They coat the strands with a thin layer of reflective ingredients, causing the hair to appear glossy.
If your hair is thicker and runs dry, you can opt for a heavier cream or oil, as it will coat and nurture dry strands, but the weight won’t necessarily cause issues as the strands can take thickness. Those with finer, limp hair should stick to light mists, serums, or leave-in liquids, as too much product will look greasy, not shiny. There are even some sprays that have a dose of shine-enhancing particles, which superficially mimic luster if you’re looking for a more temporary (and playful) styling choice.
4. Take a hair healthy supplement.
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails, featuring biotin.*
Hair care, like skin care, is just as much about playing the long game as it is finding quick fixes. And one of the best ways to ensure your hair is growing in healthy and strong is with hair-healthy supplements, like collagen and biotin.
We mentioned your hair is made of keratin; keratin is actually made up of amino acids, or the building blocks of protein. Hydrolyzed collagen peptides are small chains of amino acids, so when they are absorbed by the body, they can help support your body’s natural hair growth.
Another popular option is biotin. Thinning hair and hair loss are very common symptoms of biotin deficiency and can be supported with a supplement.* Additionally, biotin is believed to naturally promote healthy hair growth because it is involved in the production of keratin, the main component of hair.* In one small study, women with thinning hair reported significant regrowth when supplementing with biotin as compared to those given a placebo.*
5. Remove buildup.
Sometimes, dullness actually has nothing to do with the hair’s structural integrity—the real culprit is actually too much product. (Too much of anything can be harmful, no?) Essentially buildup happens when excess product, dirt, pollution particles, and debris collect on the scalp and strand, creating a film over the hair that blurs light reflection.
Not only is this bad for hair aesthetically, but prolonged buildup can actually lead to hair loss. "If buildup is really extreme, it can even pull the hair down because there's so much inflammation around the hair follicle," says board-certified dermatologist and founder of Mudgil Dermatology, Adarsh Vijay Mudgil, M.D.
To remove excess buildup, ensure you are shampooing your hair the right amount for your texture and lifestyle. If you really need a reset, consider a natural clarifying shampoo or scalp scrub.
6. Try an at-home glaze.
"A glaze is basically a semipermanent color that coats the hair shaft with shine and lasts up to a few washes," says celebrity colorist and Redken brand ambassador Matt Rez. As the pigment sits atop the shaft and can be made with light-reflective nutrients, they are often used as a way to add luster to otherwise dull hair.
To do an at-home glaze, simply find a hue that matches your natural tone (or opt for clear), and apply it as you see fit, be that weekly or single use before a big event. Glazes are temporary and will wash off with shampoos, making them a low-level commitment.
7. Use a natural hair rinse.
Hair rinses are post-shampoo-and-conditioner products that encourage the hair cuticle to lay flat thanks to it’s more acidic pH. The most famous of these are apple cider vinegar rinses, which you can easily DIY.
It can also help lift off impurities and build up without having to go do a full shampoo every shower. Remember how we said that it’s important to shampoo to remove buildup? Well it’s equally important to not overdo it as that can strip away natural oils and damage hair.
“The biggest culprit to dull hair is over-shampooing, so I highly suggest using a rinse a few times a week to extend time between your regular shampoo and conditioner routine to keep your hair bright, healthy, and vibrant," says celebrity colorist Justin Anderson, co-founder and creative director of hair care brand dpHue.