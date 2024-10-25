There are plenty of ways to ease redness on the face, but the best remedy depends on what’s causing it in the first place. To start, take a break from exfoliants and retinol products if you use them. Ensure your skin care routine is focused on hydration and barrier support, and it’s free from fragrances if you’re sensitive to them. If the redness doesn’t subside in two to four weeks, visit a dermatologist for assistance.