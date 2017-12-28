Fix Red Skin For Good With These 7 Tips From The Pros

If your redness persists, fear not. Green beauty expert and makeup artist Katey Denno has recommended a two-step routine and products that are especially helpful when it comes to dealing with red and irritated skin. First, try a soothing face oil followed by a clean, nontoxic foundation with very few ingredients. The less it has in it (especially along the lines of fragrance), the less likely it is to irritate the skin.

"I also like to use a really soothing face oil—the vitamin C elixir one from Jenette All-Natural Skin Care (which is super-soothing for all causes of redness) first, and then use my clean fingers to work Kjaer Weis foundation on top, because there’s a good amount of pigment and not a lot else to irritate," she said.

Denno also loves foundations by Vapour Organic Beauty. "They were formulated by Kristine Keheley, who told me that she suffers from rosacea and is always trying to formulate to treat and cover her own redness," Denno said. They’re her go-to.

When it comes to concealers, though, she’s a bit more skeptical. RMS "Un" Cover-Up is her recommendation because it has a lot of coverage and coconut oil base, but it can be too heavy for some acne sufferers.

At the end of the day, red skin may simply need a break. "In my experience, people who are prone to redness typically are doing too much and need to do less," Dr. Fishman said.

If you’re looking for another anti-redness skin care step, try antipollution skin care.