Advertisement
How To Use Your Venus Sign To Find Your Signature Style, From An Astrologer
Venus is the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure in astrology. It clues us into what we're attracted to, how we prefer to give and receive love, and what brings us joy. And what's more? Your Venus sign can even tell you the best styles and colors suited for your astrological makeup.
If you don't know your Venus sign, you'll need to use a birth chart calculator to find it. Once you've got it, here are some astrologer-approved style tips for all 12 Venus signs.
Venus in Aries
As the fierce and headstrong ram of the zodiac, professional astrologer Antonella says people with Venus in Aries should embrace bold, energetic, and adventurous styles that reflect a fiery and independent nature.
"Choose vibrant and powerful colors that exude confidence and vitality—such as fiery reds, oranges, bright yellows, and dynamic hues that capture the passionate spirit of Aries," Antonella says.
And when styling outfits, she adds, consider structured silhouettes, statement outerwear, and daring patterns that showcase your adventurous side. To top it all off, don't forget bold accessories and eye-catching details to add a touch of excitement and individuality to your outfits.
Venus in Taurus
Taurus is actually ruled by Venus in astrology, so folks with Venus in Taurus likely already have a keen eye for style. According to Antonella, when they're choosing colors, they should opt for deep browns, warm oranges, olive greens, and shades of gold—all of which resonate with the grounded and sensual energy of Taurus.
"When styling," she tells mindbodygreen, "go for classic and well-made pieces that emphasize quality, comfort, and elegance."
And if there's anything a Venus in Taurus will appreciate, it's lavish textures. Think velvet, suede, or faux fur in the colder months, and silk, cotton, or linen in the warmer months. "You may find yourself drawn to sensual, timeless pieces reflecting an appreciation for beauty and comfort” Antonella adds.
Venus in Gemini
Gemini is a sign that likes to keep things varied and interesting. For folks with Venus in Gemini, Antonella explains this translates to versatile, playful, and expressive style that reflects their curious and social nature.
"Choose a mix of bright, vibrant colors and light pastels to mirror Gemini energy," she says. Try incorporating shades like bright yellows, playful pinks, light blues, and airy greens to add a sense of fun and adaptability to your wardrobe.
When styling, Antonella adds, you'll want to opt for versatile pieces that allow you to express your dual nature. "Embrace layering with lightweight scarves, cardigans, and jackets to adapt to changing temperatures. Patterns, such as stripes, polka dots, or geometric prints, can showcase the dynamic and multifaceted personality of Venus in Gemini," she notes.
Venus in Cancer
The sentimental crab of the zodiac wants to feel comfortable and secure above all. So if Cancer is your Venus sign, Antonella says, dressing the part involves embracing nurturing, comforting, and cozy styles that reflect this sensitive and caring nature.
"For colors, focus on soft and soothing hues like pale blues, silvery grays, creamy whites, and gentle pastels that evoke a sense of emotional warmth and tranquility," she suggests.
And in terms of styles, go for pieces that are soft, flowing, and gentle, such as oversized knits, cozy sweaters, and comfortable layers that wrap you in a sense of security. "Embrace textures like cashmere, wool, or soft cotton to enhance the feeling of comfort and protection during the cooler autumn months," Antonella tells mindbodygreen.
Venus in Leo
Folks with Venus in Leo will have no problem drawing attention to themselves with their signature style. As Antonella explains, Leo is all about bold, glamorous, and opulent styles that make a statement. "Think vibrant colors, luxurious fabrics, and regal touches," she says.
In terms of colors, this regal sign does well in warm tones like deep reds, golds, oranges, and purples, which Antonella says reflect Venus in Leo's love of drama and flair.
"Go for outfits with dramatic silhouettes, such as flowy dresses with ruffles or bold patterns. Incorporate accessories like statement jewelry or head-turning shoes to showcase your confident, regal style, embracing luxurious fabrics like velvet, silk, or satin to exude elegance and fitting of Venus in Leo's glamorous vibe," she adds.
Venus in Virgo
Venus in Virgo may as well be considered the prep of the zodiac. As Antonella explains, this placement lends a "practical, earthy, and detail-oriented energy to your style."
And being an earth sign, she says, these folks can opt for earthy tones like beige, olive green, navy blue, and warm browns, which resonate with the practical and down-to-earth nature of Virgo. “These colors give a sense of grounding and elegance to your wardrobe,” Antonella adds.
In terms of style, folks with Venus in Virgo gravitate towards polished and neat looks with clean lines, classic cuts, and structured silhouettes that emphasize simplicity and functionality. "Embrace smart layering with tailored blazers, stylish knitwear, and versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched effortlessly," Antonella tells mindbodygreen.
Venus in Libra
As the other Venus-ruled sign along with Taurus, Libra is known for their great style and fashionable eye. “When embodying the harmonious and charming energy of Venus in Libra through your wardrobe choices, you may find yourself drawn to feminine, tailored looks that exude charm and grace," Antonella explains.
Libra is very much giving "pretty in pink," with Antonella adding to go for soft and pastel colors like blush pink, soft lavender, ivory, or light blue, which reflect the graceful and elegant qualities of this placement.
"Consider pieces that are well-balanced, symmetrical, and classic. A-line skirts, flowy dresses, tailored blazers, and elegant accessories can help you create a look that gives off sophistication and grace," she notes. Additionally, embracing fabrics such as silk, chiffon, or linen with a lightweight and airy feel can enhance your charming vibe.
Venus in Scorpio
For those with Venus in Scorpio, the name of the game is treading the line between intrigue and show-stopping. As Antonella puts it, “Scorpio energy loves to make a statement—so bold, transformative pieces may speak to you most."
Scorpio is, after all, an intense and mysterious sign, so it's all about incorporating those rich, dark colors into your wardrobe, such as deep reds, purples, blacks, and earthy tones.
For styles, Antonella tells mindbodygreen, you can explore body-hugging silhouettes, tailored pieces, and outfits that emit power and allure. “Think about incorporating bold statement pieces, intricate details, and symbolic accessories that reflect your enigmatic energy," she explains, adding, "To add sensuality and depth, consider luxurious fabrics such as suede, velvet and leather."
Venus in Sagittarius
No one knows how to have fun like Sagittarius, and folks with Venus in Sagittarius can lean into that energy in their own wardrobe. “The fiery sign of Sagittarius brings an adventurous, daring, and free-spirited vibe to your style, which should reflect your passionate and optimistic nature," Antonella explains.
And speaking of fire, these folks can consider vibrant and warm tones like rich oranges, deep reds, yellows, and bold blues. For styling, explore eclectic and bohemian pieces that allow you to express your individuality and love for adventure, Antonella adds.
"Flowy maxi dresses, statement outerwear, and ethnic prints or patterns can amplify that Sagittarian energy," she notes, suggesting to embrace layering with pieces that are comfortable and versatile.
Venus in Capricorn
Capricorn is a sign that takes itself pretty seriously, and that can be seen in the best suited styles for those with Venus in Capricorn. "[They] bring a sophisticated, classic, and practical vibe to their style," Antonella tells mindbodygreen.
For instance, they may opt for earthy and neutral colors like deep greens, browns, grays, and black. “These colors promote a sense of grounding and stability that resonates well with the practical nature of Venus in Capricorn” she explains.
And considering this practical earth sign is much like Virgo in their taste, those with Capricorn Venuses may also like tailored pieces, structured silhouettes, and timeless basics that are versatile and elegant. "Opt for high-quality fabrics such as wool, cashmere, or tweed to add a touch of luxury and refinement to your outfits," Antonella adds.
Venus in Aquarius
The keyword for Aquarius is basically "quirky," and those with this Venus sign shouldn't be afraid to step outside the box! “Venus in Aquarius brings a unique, eccentric, and innovative energy to your style—you can embrace this individualistic and forward-thinking vibe by incorporating unconventional looks to your wardrobe," Antonella explains.
For colors, she suggests, experiment with electric blues, bright greens, metallics, and even unexpected pops of color that reflect your Aquarian love for originality. Plus, Antonella notes, mixing and matching different tones can add a cutting-edge touch to your outfits.
"In terms of styles," she adds, "go for modern and futuristic pieces, asymmetrical cuts, and strong patterns that push the boundaries of traditional fashion."
Venus in Pisces
Finally, we have Venus in Pisces. This romantic and dreamy placement makes for an ethereal sense of style, Antonella explains, which encourages a mystical and compassionate vibe.
These folks may opt for soft, soothing shades like pastels, seafoam greens, lavender, and oceanic blues, which reflect the emotional and artistic nature of Pisces, Antonella tells mindbodygreen. And when styling their looks, she adds, "flowing fabrics such as chiffon, silk, or lace can evoke a sense of fantasy."
Loose silhouettes and gentle draping pieces also enhance their dreamy aesthetic. Consider layering with textures like knits, incorporating delicate details like ruffles or embroidery, Antonella suggests, noting to embrace earthy and watery elements in your outfit choices to harmonize with the intuitive and sensitive energy of Pisces."
The takeaway
We're not saying you have to dress like your Venus sign, but as traditional astrology would have it, it might just be the key to unlock your perfect wardrobe. Give it a try and see how you feel! Because when your Venus sign is fulfilled, that just means more joy, beauty, and pleasure for you.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel