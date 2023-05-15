Everything To Know About Venus In Scorpio, From Who They Date To How To Woo Them
Odds are you know your sun sign and maybe even your moon sign, but have you ever looked into your Venus sign? This lovey-dovey planet relates to how you approach dating, what attracts you, and more—and if you or someone you know has their Venus in Scorpio, here's what to keep in mind.
Advertisement
Understanding Venus in Scorpio
Venus in Scorpio keywords:
- Intense
- Passionate
- Mysterious
- Guarded
- Possessive
- Obsessive
- Deep
- Skeptical
- Loyal
Advertisement
In order to understand Venus in Scorpio, let's first break down what this planet and the sign of Scorpio are all about.
Venus, for one thing, is a positive benefic planet that governs themes of love, beauty, and pleasure. According to astrologer Desiree Roby Antila, "Venus really symbolizes our urge to share with others and our desire for harmony and to love and be loved," adding that this planet also deals with money. "It can show us a lot how we can make and obtain money and even whether we're good with money—like whether we keep it or prefer spending it," she notes.
And in terms of water sign Scorpio, this is a fixed, feminine sign that's all about emotional depth, secrets, and intensity. It's ruled by Pluto in modern astrology (the planet of transformation and rebirth), but in ancient astrology, it was ruled by Mars, the planet of war and action.
Put it all together, and Venus in Scorpio isn't exactly the easiest Venus sign to have. Venus is actually considered to be "in detriment" in Scorpio because Venus rules Taurus, Scorpio's opposite. (Planets are in detriment when they're in the opposite sign of the sign the planet rules.)
According to Christopher Renstrom, astrology expert and author of Rise and Shine: An Astrological Guide to How You Show Up in the World, while folks with Scorpio Venuses may have a tough go at love early on in life, it's all worthwhile when they eventually meet the person who can go to hell and back with them.
But before we dive into their love lives, here's what else to know about the key traits of this often challenging placement.
Summary:
Venus in Scorpio key traits
Venus in Scorpio is the mysterious and brooding romantic who keeps their heart a bit guarded. As Roby Antila previously told mindbodygreen, these people have incredible emotional depths and sensitivity and prefer to have an air of mystery about them. "You wouldn't see this depth or mystery until you got to know them quite well though," she notes, adding that they have strong black-or-white emotions, even if you can't see them.
"They're also very protective over the people they love, which can push over into possessiveness or jealousy—so as a result of that, they need to be with someone who's all in or all out," she adds. No games or gray areas here; for a Venus in Scorpio, they won't tolerate any feeling of insecurity (and that includes with their finances).
And it's really no wonder they prefer to stay guarded because as Renstrom explains, they typically have dark secrets and scandalous pasts—things that can't easily be talked about. "What it ultimately gets down to is that Scorpio is ruled by Mars and Pluto, so there's always going to be an 'underworld' flavor to this Venus sign," he explains.
From the occult to the taboo to the naughty, someone with a Scorpio Venus will likely find pleasure in things that might freak other people out a bit—and likely attract the "bad boys" of the bunch, as it were. Not to mention, they're incredibly private, always keeping people guessing.
What they may lack in openness, however, they make up for in their allure. There's a certain seductive quality to this Venus placement, and according to Renstrom, people will be attracted to Scorpio Venuses—even if the Scorpio Venus doesn't understand why they're getting so much attention.
But even when the spotlight is on them, he notes, they know how to play it cool. "They're very intense, but they're gonna pretend like they're not. And that can throw people off because they seem distant or remote, but someone with Venus in Scorpio has to test and judge whether you're really that deep," Renstrom explains.
Venus in Scorpio in relationships
As aforementioned, Scorpio Venuses don't typically have the easiest time when it comes to love. Renstrom tells mindbodygreen it's not uncommon for them to face lies, drama, betrayal, or distrust earlier in life as they date people.
And as you might imagine, this can further fuel the fire to their already skeptical and private nature. According to the AstroTwins, casual dating is probably not a priority for these folks for this reason, as they prefer to "plunge into the depths of intimacy and find out every one of their lover's secrets"—even if they're slow to open up about their own.
The good news is, after a while, someone with a Scorpio Venus can finally find someone they can really trust and bond with, and it will often be someone who can meet them in those emotional depths. "They start to attract people into their lives who have gone through difficult times too and have that shared experience of understanding heartbreak," he explains.
From there, he says, Venus in Scorpio's intensity turns into a shared intensity with their partner, forging an incredibly deep bond that can stand the test of time. This is a loyal placement, often for better or worse, but with the right person, the strength and longevity of that bond are unmatched.
A few things to watch out for, however, include jealousy, possessiveness, and even obsession. Scorpio Venuses are inclined to be jealous, and not only that, but they can be the subject of intense jealousy as well, according to Renstrom.
In terms of compatibility, it's always a good idea to check out a full astrological compatibility chart (aka synastry chart) to get the big picture, but Scorpio Venuses would likely do well with other water Venuses (Cancer, Pisces, or another Scorpio), as well as earth sign Venuses (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn).
How to thrive as a Venus in Scorpio
The biggest area for growth for a Scorpio Venus is to not let themselves become jaded. Early years of dating can be difficult, yes, but as Renstrom tells mindbodygreen, "Don't let your broken heart stay broken—that's the biggest advice I would have."
And the twins echo this point, noting that when you feel hurt or rejected, you can come across as withholding and even downright cold. Nevertheless, "Skip the revenge fantasies and let karma handle it," they advise, adding, "Like the phoenix that represents the highest vibration of Scorpio, [you'll rise] and continue your quest for a spiritually aligned partner."
FAQ:
What is Venus in Scorpio attracted to?
Venus in Scorpio is often attracted to the "bad boys" and "bad girls" of the bunch, drawn to a certain level of darkness and depth that only some possess.
What does it mean to have Venus in Scorpio?
If you have Venus in Scorpio, that means Venus was in the sign of Scorpio when you were born. Scorpio-like qualities will play a big role in how you approach your love life and what attracts you to people (plus what attracts people to you).
What is it like dating Venus in Scorpio?
Expect an intense and passionate relationship if you're with a Scorpio Venus. They may be slow to open up, but they're incredibly loyal (and potentially a bit possessive).
How is Venus in Scorpio in bed?
With their ancient ruler being fiery and passionate Mars, Venus in Scorpio tends to keep things hot, heavy, and even taboo in the bedroom.
Advertisement
The takeaway
People with Venus in Scorpio are some of the most intense and alluring people you'll ever meet—just don't be surprised if they get jealous or possessive once you've won their heart.
Advertisement
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.