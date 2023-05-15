Venus, for one thing, is a positive benefic planet that governs themes of love, beauty, and pleasure. According to astrologer Desiree Roby Antila, "Venus really symbolizes our urge to share with others and our desire for harmony and to love and be loved," adding that this planet also deals with money. "It can show us a lot how we can make and obtain money and even whether we're good with money—like whether we keep it or prefer spending it," she notes.