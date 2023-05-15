In order to understand Venus in Scorpio, let's first break down what this planet and the sign of Scorpio are all about.

Venus, for one thing, is a positive benefic planet that governs themes of love, beauty, and pleasure. According to astrologer Desiree Roby Antila, "Venus really symbolizes our urge to share with others and our desire for harmony and to love and be loved," adding that this planet also deals with money. "It can show us a lot how we can make and obtain money and even whether we're good with money—like whether we keep it or prefer spending it," she notes.

And in terms of water sign Scorpio, this is a fixed, feminine sign that's all about emotional depth, secrets, and intensity. It's ruled by Pluto in modern astrology (the planet of transformation and rebirth), but in ancient astrology, it was ruled by Mars, the planet of war and action.

Put it all together, and Venus in Scorpio isn't exactly the easiest Venus sign to have. Venus is actually considered to be "in detriment" in Scorpio because Venus rules Taurus, Scorpio's opposite. (Planets are in detriment when they're in the opposite sign of the sign the planet rules.)

According to Christopher Renstrom, astrology expert and author of Rise and Shine: An Astrological Guide to How You Show Up in the World, while folks with Scorpio Venuses may have a tough go at love early on in life, it's all worthwhile when they eventually meet the person who can go to hell and back with them.

But before we dive into their love lives, here's what else to know about the key traits of this often challenging placement.