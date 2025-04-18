Advertisement
Going Through A Hard Time? Here's The Best Way To Cope, Based On Zodiac Sign
Difficult times are bound to happen, and when they do, the best thing we can do is try to cope in a healthy and constructive way. Of course, we all need different things when we're struggling, so why not take a cue from your zodiac sign?
Here's the best way to cope with tough times, based on your zodiac sign.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun, moon, and rising sign.
Aries
As the hotheaded ram of the zodiac, Aries, you're known for your fiery temper and impulsive nature. When you're going through a hard time, then, why not lean into your aggressive side? Take out your anger and frustration in a healthy way by doing something active, like boxing or going for a long run. Tough times are no match for your endorphins!
Taurus
You're a lover of luxury, Taurus, ruled by none other than Venus, the planet of love and beauty. When you're going through a hard time, you can always count on your favorite things to make you feel better. Whether it's comfort food and your favorite movie or a relaxing and rejuvenating spa day at home, you'll feel much better with a little pampering and self-care.
Gemini
With your curious and adaptable nature, Gemini, it's difficult to keep you down for long. Before you know it, something will pique your attention, like checking out a new art exhibition, meeting new people, or studying something new. Whatever the case may be, follow your curiosity into whatever comes next, and you won't even remember why you were feeling so low.
Cancer
You're known to be one of the more sensitive and moody zodiac signs, Cancer, so you're likely all too familiar with pulling yourself through hard times. Instead of resisting your feelings, try to channel them into something. You could take a cleansing bath, imagining all your old mucky feelings draining with the tub water, or even take your pain and turn it into something creative like poetry or art.
Leo
Like the sun that rules your sign, Leo, you have to shine in order to feel your best. When you're going through a tough time, remember not to isolate yourself, and spend time with the people who make you feel seen, validated, and respected. Sometimes all you need is the reminder that your light is still very much needed, just as much as you need light from others!
Virgo
Let's be honest, Virgo—you tend to be a bit of a control freak. It's not your fault you can easily see how everything could be better, but the problem is you can't fix everything. The best way for you to cope, then, is essentially the serenity prayer: controlling what you can change, accepting what you can't, and knowing the difference. Even you can walk that line!
Libra
You're easily the most relationship-oriented sign, Libra, so the fastest way for you to cope when you're going through a tough time is to surround yourself with people who help you feel balanced and at ease. Lean on the people you can be your true self around and, further, the people whose emotions you don't have to manage yourself. (You've already done plenty of that for one lifetime.)
Scorpio
Your sign is known for its ability to transform, Scorpio, constantly reemerging from the ashes of your former self. When you're going through a difficult time, you can use these transformative powers to dig deep within yourself, pinpoint what needs to change, and of course, actually follow through. You're no stranger to tough times, Scorpio—you're practically built for them.
Sagittarius
As the most adventurous and travel-oriented sign, Sagittarius, your ultimate coping mechanism is pretty simple: take a trip! Whether it's a monthlong trek through Europe or a weekend getaway to a campground near you, nothing makes you feel better than setting off on your next adventure. Good thing you have no problem moving forward without looking back.
Capricorn
You tend to be one of the more unemotional signs, Capricorn, but that doesn't mean you're not susceptible to strife once in a while. The good news is, you have more ambition than anyone, and when you stay focused on your goals, there's no stopping you. Of course, we're not advocating for being a total workaholic, but if it helps you temporarily feel better, it's certainly not the worst problem to have.
Aquarius
You're known for being cool and aloof, Aquarius, but even you can start to feel worn down by difficult times. Despite your aloof persona, though, you're actually quite the humanitarian, and it can be your greatest gift in hard times. Not only does lending a hand to others help them, but it makes you feel like you're doing your part and offers some much-need perspective.
Pisces
As a water sign, Pisces, you're already more emotional and sensitive than most, so difficult times can feel especially challenging for you. It's important you allow yourself to feel and process your emotions, and beyond that, you may also want to lean on your spirituality. Pisces is the most spiritual sign, and when times are tough, your faith can be the anchor you didn't know you needed.
The takeaway
It's inevitable that life comes with struggle, strife, and challenges, but it also comes with opportunities to heal, grow, and evolve. The 12 zodiac signs may all benefit from different coping strategies, but they share one thing in common: their ability to step into the next chapter.