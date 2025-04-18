You tend to be one of the more unemotional signs, Capricorn, but that doesn't mean you're not susceptible to strife once in a while. The good news is, you have more ambition than anyone, and when you stay focused on your goals, there's no stopping you. Of course, we're not advocating for being a total workaholic, but if it helps you temporarily feel better, it's certainly not the worst problem to have.