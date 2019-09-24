Let's face it: The fitness world is full of controversy. What should you be eating? What type of exercise should you be doing? How often should you work out, and for how long? The list of shoulds and shouldn'ts goes on and on.

But one fact that has (for the most part) stayed true across the board is that after a workout, your body needs protein ASAP.

This piece of advice has stuck with me because it's something I still struggle to with. After a long and exhausting run or lifting some weights, my thoughts are usually "I should stretch now" or "Wow, I'm really tired." Food is, surprisingly, the last thing on my mind. I do my best to nibble on a clean protein bar or whip up a quick protein powder and almond milk shake, but I usually spend the time following my workouts stretching, lying on the ground, or rushing to get ready for work. Taking the time to eat something post-workout, for whatever reason, just doesn't come naturally to me.

So what happens when you don't eat protein after you work out? Are you destined to deteriorate? How will your body react?

I decided to ask Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D., a nationally recognized expert in integrative medicine and nutrition, what she recommends to her patients and what risks you run by delaying your post-workout protein.