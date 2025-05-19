Advertisement
Here's What You Can Expect This Gemini Season, Based On Zodiac Sign
We're somehow already almost done with Taurus season, and that means Gemini season is upon us. For the next four weeks (May 20 to June 20), the sun is moving through the realm of the Twins—just in time for warmer weather and busier social calendars.
There are plenty of notable happenings this Gemini season, but depending on where Gemini lands in your birth chart, we all have something different to expect. Here's what to know, based on your zodiac sign.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign and rising sign.
Aries
With the sun in Gemini, it's lighting up your third house of communication and information, Aries. This is actually the house associated with Gemini itself, so your mind might be a-flutter with new ideas and inspiration. And with all that mental energy, you'll be social as ever, so expect a packed social calendar this month.
With Venus in your sign for the first couple weeks of Gemini season, don't be surprised if you're getting more romantic attention as well.
Taurus
This Gemini season could bring you some financial blessings, Taurus, as the sun illuminates your second house of money and material resources. Use this as an opportunity to refine your budget—and make sure you're actually sticking to it.
Not to mention, Venus (your ruling planet) moves in to your sign on June 6, making you even more magnetic to others than usual. So not only do you have a chance to make money moves, but you can tap into your Venusian side as well. Not a bad deal!
Gemini
With the sun in your sign, Gemini, it's your time to shine. Your first house of self and identity is activated right now, and it's the perfect opportunity to put yourself out there and meet new people.
You're easily the most social sign, but don't forget to check in with yourself, too. It's your birthday season, after all, so use this checkpoint as a chance to assess your current direction—and whether it's actually working for you. For the next four weeks, you can balance the festivities with a healthy dose of introspection.
Cancer
As we inch closer to your birthday season, Cancer, the Gemini sun is at the tail end of your birth chart—in your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. You might be feeling moodier or more introspective than usual, even spiritual or somehow mystical.
Pay attention to your dreams over the next four weeks and make a point to write down any intuitive hits that come to you. With the sun illuminating this sector of your chart, you can bring warmth, light, and healing into old wounds.
Leo
Hope you're ready to socialize, Leo, because the Gemini sun is keying up your 11th house of larger community and networks. It's pretty good timing, as social calendars start to fill up with the anticipation of summer.
You have a chance to do some good for the next four weeks in your community, and Gemini loves nothing more than a solid collaboration. Get out there and get involved—your generous spirit is more than up to the task.
Virgo
Considering you and Gemini are both ruled by Mercury, Virgo, you're definitely energized this time of year. Your mind could be even more active than usual, and you're even leaning into your more social side. Not to mention, Gemini rules your 10th house of career and public image.
Use the next four weeks to tackle projects at work, get serious about your career path, and take steps to get there—even if that's just brainstorming or laying the groundwork.
Libra
Feeling adventurous, Libra? The Gemini sun is making its way through your ninth house of growth and expansion, so you might feel inclined to try something new over the next four weeks—or go somewhere new.
In any case, you have an opportunity now to seek out broader horizons. The ninth house also speaks to wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning, so don't rule out expanding your mind this Gemini season, as well.
Scorpio
You're all too familiar with the energy of the eighth house, Scorpio, which is all about transformation and rebirth. Gemini rules this part of your birth chart, so this Gemini season, you're being called to dig even deeper than usual.
The eighth house also deals with intimacy, vulnerability, close bonds, and shared resources. While it's not always easy for you to open up, you're being encouraged to explore intimacy and vulnerability in new ways. You might be surprised how good it feels to let people in!
Sagittarius
With the Gemini sun lighting up your seventh house of relationships and long-term partnership, Sagittarius, you're open to love in a whole new way right now.
You tend to be one who shies away from commitment, but something about the energetic and curious Gemini sun has you keyed up. The next four weeks offer you a chance to open yourself to love and commitment, and get curious about all the ways that can be a good thing—instead of a limitation.
Capricorn
Even you need to take it easy sometimes, Capricorn—and you have a chance to do so as the Gemini sun makes its way through your sixth house of self care and routine. You can, of course, lean into the fun and social aspects of the season, but remember to give yourself time to tend to your habits.
For the next four weeks, you can refine your routine one step at a time, bringing about the tangible results you so crave. Think sticking to your workout routine, keeping up with your agenda, and generally de-cluttering your life.
Aquarius
Let your freak flag fly this Gemini season, Aquarius, as the sun spotlights your fifth house of creativity and self expression. Nothing is too bold for you for the next four weeks, and you'll be feeling joyful and even a bit artistic.
Pour all that creative energy into whatever your heart desires, whether that's picking up a literal paintbrush or sharing your enthusiastic energy with others. You'll be radiating warmth—a change from your usual aloof attitude—so lean into it.
Pisces
While Gemini season may be a time for socializing, Pisces, you might be feeling like a homebody more than usual. That's because Gemini sits over your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to focus in on family matters and things on the home front.
There can be an opportunity for healing family wounds at this time, but it also doesn't have to be all drama or trauma. With the sun here, there is a new energy and enthusiasm in your home space, and that could even inspire some redecorating.
The takeaway
While we all have something different to expect this Gemini season, it's ultimately a time of lighthearted fun, socializing, and plenty of banter. No matter your zodiac sign, remember Gemini's main prerogative is connecting with others and having a good time.