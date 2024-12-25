I'm pretty obsessed with this brand's cookie dough offerings, which feature powerhouse ingredients like elderberry, aloe vera, and collagen. I also appreciate that they use natural sweeteners like maple syrup and coconut sugar.

Largeman-Roth is a fan, too: "They are super delicious, and a couple of spoonfuls are the perfect pre-run or pre-yoga fuel," she says. "You can bake them into cookies, but I've never gotten that far!"

My personal favorite is the ginger doodle flavor, which includes cinnamon, ginger, and ashwagandha!

Deux Ginger Doodle Enhanced Cookie Dough, eatdeux.com